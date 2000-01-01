Most Current Digest Tables - BOOKMARK THIS PAGE!

In order to make the data available more quickly, tables for the Digest will be
Table 101.10. Estimates of resident population, by age group, live births, and fertility rate: 1970 through 2021
Table 101.20. Estimates of resident population, by race/ethnicity and age group: Selected years, 1980 through 2021
Table 101.30. Number, percentage, and percentage distribution of total resident population and population under 18 years old, by nativity, race/ethnicity, and selected racial/ethnic subgroups: 2005, 2010, and 2019
Table 101.40. Estimated total and school-age resident populations, by state: Selected years, 1970 through 2020
Table 102.10. Number and percentage distribution of family households, by family structure and presence of own children under 18: Selected years, 1970 through 2021
Table 102.20. Number and percentage distribution of children under age 18 and under age 6, by living arrangement and race/ethnicity: 2021
Table 102.30. Median household income, by state: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 102.40. Poverty rates for all persons and poverty status of related children under age 18, by region and state: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 102.45. Percentage of related children ages 5 to 17 living in poverty, by locale, region, and state: 2019
Table 102.50. Poverty status of all persons, persons in families, and related children under age 18, by race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1960 through 2020
Table 102.51. Supplemental Poverty Measure estimates for all persons, persons in families, and related children under age 18, by race/ethnicity: 2009 through 2020
Table 102.60. Number and percentage of related children under age 18 living in poverty, by family structure and race/ethnicity: 2010 and 2020
Table 102.62. Percentage of children under age 18 living in poverty, by parents' highest level of educational attainment and child's race/ethnicity: 2010 and 2020
Table 102.70. Number and percentage of students in prekindergarten through grade 12 living in poverty, by control of school: 2000 through 2019
Table 102.90. Percentage distribution of students ages 5 through 17 attending kindergarten through grade 12, by locale, highest education level of parents/guardians in household, and number of parents in household: 2019
Table 104.10. Rates of high school completion and bachelor's degree attainment among persons age 25 and over, by race/ethnicity and sex: Selected years, 1910 through 2021
Table 104.20. Percentage of persons 25 to 29 years old with selected levels of educational attainment, by race/ethnicity and sex: Selected years, 1920 through 2022
Table 104.25. Percentage distribution of persons age 25 and over, by highest level of educational attainment, age group, and locale: 2019
Table 104.30. Number of persons age 18 and over, by highest level of educational attainment, sex, race/ethnicity, and age: 2021
Table 104.40. Percentage of persons 18 to 24 years old and 25 years old and over, by educational attainment, race/ethnicity, and selected racial/ethnic subgroups: 2010 and 2019
Table 104.50. Persons age 25 and over who hold a bachelor's or higher degree, by sex, race/ethnicity, age group, and field of bachelor's degree: 2019
Table 104.60. Number of persons 25 to 34 years old and percentage with a bachelor's or higher degree, by undergraduate field of study, sex, race/ethnicity, and U.S. nativity and citizenship status: 2019
Table 104.70. Number and percentage distribution of children under age 18, by parents' highest level of educational attainment, child's age group and race/ethnicity, and household type: 2010 and 2021
Table 104.75. Total number of persons 25 to 64 years old, number with disabilities, and percentage with disabilities, by highest level of educational attainment and other selected characteristics: 2010 and 2021
Table 104.80. Percentage of persons 18 to 24 years old and age 25 and over, by educational attainment and state: 2000 and 2019
Table 104.85. Rates of high school completion and bachelor's degree attainment among persons age 25 and over, by race/ethnicity and state: 2019
Table 104.88. Number of persons age 25 and over and rates of high school completion and bachelor's degree attainment among persons in this age group, by sex and state: 2019
Table 104.90. Percentage distribution of spring 2002 high school sophomores, by highest level of education completed through 2012 and selected student characteristics: 2012
Table 104.91. Number and percentage distribution of spring 2002 high school sophomores, by highest level of education completed, and socioeconomic status and selected student characteristics while in high school: 2013
Table 104.92. Number and percentage distribution of spring 2002 high school sophomores, by highest level of education completed, socioeconomic status and educational expectations while in high school, and college enrollment status 2 years after high school: 2013
Table 104.93. Sources of college information for spring 2002 high school sophomores who expected to attend a postsecondary institution, by highest level of education completed and socioeconomic status while in high school: 2013
Table 104.95. Number of persons age 25 and over in metropolitan areas with populations greater than 1 million and rates of high school completion and bachelor's degree attainment among persons in this age group, by sex: 2019
Table 105.10. Projected number of participants in educational institutions, by level and control of institution: Fall 2021
Table 105.20. Enrollment in elementary, secondary, and degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution, enrollment level, and attendance status and sex of student: Selected years, fall 1990 through fall 2030
Table 105.30. Enrollment in elementary, secondary, and degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution: Selected years, 1869-70 through fall 2030
Table 105.40. Number of teachers in elementary and secondary schools, and faculty in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control of institution: Selected years, fall 1970 through fall 2030
Table 105.50. Number of educational institutions, by level and control of institution: Academic years 2010-11 through 2020-21
Table 106.10. Expenditures of educational institutions related to the gross domestic product, by level of institution: Selected years, 1929-30 through 2020-21
Table 106.20. Expenditures of educational institutions, by level and control of institution: Selected years, 1899-1900 through 2020-21
Table 106.30. Amount and percentage distribution of direct general expenditures of state and local governments, by function: Selected years, 1970-71 through 2018-19
Table 106.40. Direct general expenditures of state and local governments for all functions and for education, by level of education and state: 2017-18 and 2018-19
Table 106.50. Direct general expenditures of state and local governments per capita for all functions and for education, by level of education and state: 2017-18 and 2018-19
Table 106.60. Gross domestic product, state and local expenditures, national income, personal income, disposable personal income, median family income, and population: Selected years, 1929 through 2020
Table 106.70. Gross domestic product price index, Consumer Price Index, and federal budget composite deflator: Selected years, 1919 through 2021
Table 106.75. Education price indexes: Selected school years, 1919-20 through 2020-21
Table 202.10. Enrollment of 3-, 4-, and 5-year-old children in preprimary programs, by age of child, level of program, control of program, and attendance status: Selected years, 1970 through 2018
Table 202.20. Percentage of 3- to 5-year-old children enrolled in school, by age and selected child and family characteristics: 2010 through 2021
Table 202.25. Percentage of 3- to 5-year-old children enrolled in school, by race/ethnicity and state: 2019
Table 202.30. Number of children under 6 years old and not yet in kindergarten, percentage participating in center-based programs, average weekly hours in nonparental care, and percentage in various types of primary care arrangements, by selected child and family characteristics: 2019
Table 202.30a. Percentage distribution of children who were under 6 years old and not yet in kindergarten, by main reason household wanted a child care program, primary reason for difficulty finding child care, and selected child and family characteristics: 2019
Table 202.30b. Percentage distribution of children who were under 6 years old and not yet in kindergarten, by reported availability of good child care choices, amount of difficulty finding the type of child care wanted, and selected child and family characteristics: 2012 and 2016
Table 202.30c. Number of children under 6 years old and not yet in kindergarten whose families paid for child care, and families' average out-of-pocket expense, by type of child care arrangement and selected child and family characteristics: 2001 and 2016
Table 202.35. Percentage distribution of 4- and 5-year-old children who are not yet in kindergarten, by type of child care arrangement and selected characteristics: Selected years, 1995 through 2016
Table 202.40. Child care arrangements of 3- to 5-year-old children who are not yet in kindergarten, by age and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1991 through 2019
Table 202.60. Percentage distribution of quality rating of child care arrangements of children at about 4 years of age, by type of arrangement and selected child and family characteristics: 2005-06
Table 202.65. Percentage distribution of first-time kindergartners, by primary type of child care arrangement during the year prior to kindergarten entry and selected child, family, and school characteristics: 2010-11
Table 202.70. Number and percentage distribution of 3- to 5-year-olds not enrolled in school and children of any age enrolled in prekindergarten through second grade, by grade level and selected maternal and household characteristics: Selected years, 2001 through 2016
Table 203.10. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by level and grade: Selected years, fall 1980 through fall 2030
Table 203.20. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by region, state, and jurisdiction: Selected years, fall 1990 through fall 2030
Table 203.25. Public school enrollment in prekindergarten through grade 8, by region, state, and jurisdiction: Selected years, fall 1990 through fall 2030
Table 203.30. Public school enrollment in grades 9 through 12, by region, state, and jurisdiction: Selected years, fall 1990 through fall 2030
Table 203.40. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by level, grade, and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2021
Table 203.45. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by level, grade, and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 203.50. Enrollment and percentage distribution of enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by race/ethnicity and region: Selected years, fall 1995 through fall 2030
Table 203.60. Enrollment and percentage distribution of enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by race/ethnicity and level of education: Fall 1999 through fall 2030
Table 203.65. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by level, grade, and race/ethnicity: Selected years, fall 1999 through fall 2021
Table 203.70. Percentage distribution of enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by race/ethnicity and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2010, fall 2020, and fall 2021
Table 203.72. Public elementary and secondary school enrollment, by locale and state: Fall 2019
Table 203.75. Enrollment and percentage distribution of enrollment in public schools, by family poverty rate of 5- to 17-year-olds living in the school district, student race/ethnicity, region, and school locale: 2019-20
Table 203.80. Average daily attendance (ADA) in public elementary and secondary schools, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1969-70 through 2018-19
Table 203.90. Average daily attendance (ADA) as a percentage of total enrollment, school day length, and school year length in public schools, by school level and state: 2007-08 and 2011-12
Table 204.10. Number and percentage of public school students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, by state: Selected years, 2000-01 through 2019-20
Table 204.20. English learner (EL) students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by state: Selected years, fall 2000 through fall 2019
Table 204.27. English learner (EL) students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by home language, grade, and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2008-09 through fall 2019
Table 204.30. Children 3 to 21 years old served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, by type of disability: Selected years, 1976-77 through 2020-21
Table 204.40. Children 3 to 21 years old served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, by race/ethnicity and age group: 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 204.50. Children 3 to 21 years old served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, by age group and sex, race/ethnicity, and type of disability: 2020-21
Table 204.60. Percentage distribution of school-age students served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, by educational environment and type of disability: Selected years, fall 1989 through fall 2020
Table 204.70. Number and percentage of children served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, by age group and state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1990-91 through 2020-21
Table 204.75a. Homeless students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by grade, primary nighttime residence, and selected student characteristics: 2009-10 through 2016-17
Table 204.75b. Number and percentage of homeless students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by school district locale, primary nighttime residence, and selected student characteristics:2016-17
Table 204.75c. Number and percentage of homeless students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by state or jurisdiction: 2009-10 through 2016-17
Table 204.75d. Number and percentage of homeless students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, by primary nighttime residence, selected student characteristics, and state or jurisdiction: 2016-17
Table 204.75e. Number and percentage of homeless students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in the 120 largest school districts, by primary nighttime residence and selected student characteristics: 2016-17
Table 204.80. Number of public school students enrolled in gifted and talented programs, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state: Selected years, 2004 through 2017–18
Table 204.90. Percentage of public school students enrolled in gifted and talented programs, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state: Selected years, 2004 through 2017-18
Table 205.10. Private elementary and secondary school enrollment and private enrollment as a percentage of total enrollment in public and private schools, by region and grade level: Selected years, fall 1995 through fall 2019
Table 205.15. Private elementary and secondary school enrollment, percentage distribution of private school enrollment, and private enrollment as a percentage of total enrollment in public and private schools, by school orientation and grade: Selected years, fall 1999 through fall 2019
Table 205.20. Enrollment and percentage distribution of students enrolled in private elementary and secondary schools, by school orientation and grade level: Selected years, fall 2009 through fall 2019
Table 205.30. Percentage distribution of students enrolled in private elementary and secondary schools, by school orientation and selected characteristics: Selected years, fall 2009 through fall 2019
Table 205.40. Number and percentage distribution of private elementary and secondary students, teachers, and schools, by orientation of school and selected characteristics: Fall 2009, fall 2017, and fall 2019
Table 205.45. Number and percentage distribution of private elementary and secondary students, number of teachers and pupil/teacher ratio, and number and average enrollment size of schools, by religious affiliation of school: Fall 1999, fall 2009, and fall 2019
Table 205.50. Private elementary and secondary enrollment, number of schools, and average tuition, by school level, orientation, and tuition: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2011-12
Table 205.60. Private elementary and secondary school full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff and student to FTE staff ratios, by orientation of school, school level, and type of staff: 2007-08 and 2011-12
Table 205.70. Enrollment and instructional staff in Catholic elementary and secondary schools, by level: Selected years, 1919-20 through 2021-22
Table 205.80. Private elementary and secondary schools, enrollment, teachers, and high school graduates, by state: Selected years, 2009 through 2019
Table 205.90. Private elementary and secondary schools and enrollment, percentage distribution of private schools and enrollment, and private schools and enrollment as a percentage of total public and private schools and enrollment, by locale: 2009-10 and 2019-20
Table 206.10. Number and percentage of homeschooled students ages 5 through 17 with a grade equivalent of kindergarten through 12th grade, by selected child, parent, and household characteristics: Selected years, 1999 through 2019
Table 206.15. Percentage and percentage distribution of homeschooled students ages 5 through 17 with a grade equivalent of kindergarten through grade 12, by reasons their parents gave for homeschooling, the one reason their parents identified as most important, and race/ethnicity of child: 2019
Table 206.20. Percentage distribution of students ages 5 through 17 attending kindergarten through 12th grade, by school type or participation in homeschooling and selected child, parent, and household characteristics: Selected years, 1999 through 2019
Table 206.30. Percentage distribution of students enrolled in grades 1 through 12, by public school type and charter status, private school orientation, and selected child and household characteristics: 2019
Table 206.40. Percentage of students enrolled in grades 1 through 12 whose parents reported having public school choice, considered other schools, reported current school was their first choice, or moved to their current neighborhood for the public school, by school type and selected child and household characteristics: 2019
Table 206.50. Percentage of students enrolled in grades 3 through 12 whose parents were satisfied or dissatisfied with various aspects of their children's schools, by school type: Selected years, 2003 through 2019
Table 206.60. Among adults 18 years old and over who had children under 18 in the home, percentage reporting having at least one child enrolled in public school, enrolled in private school, or homeschooled, and percentage distribution of children by type of schooling, by selected adult and household characteristics: 2020-21
Table 207.10. Number of 3- to 5-year-olds not yet enrolled in kindergarten and percentage participating in home literacy activities with a family member, by type and frequency of activity and selected child and family characteristics: 2012, 2016, and 2019
Table 207.20. Percentage of kindergartners through fifth-graders whose parents reported doing education-related activities with their children in the past month, by selected child, parent, and school characteristics: 2012, 2016, and 2019
Table 207.30. Number of kindergartners through fifth-graders and percentage whose parents reported doing education-related activities with their children in the past week, by selected child, parent, and school characteristics: 2012, 2016, and 2019
Table 207.40. Percentage of elementary and secondary school children whose parents were involved in school activities, by selected child, parent, and school characteristics: Selected years, 2003 through 2019
Table 209.05. Number and percentage distribution of persons who were enrolled in and who completed a teacher preparation program, by program type and state or jurisdiction: Academic year 2019-20
Table 209.10. Number and percentage distribution of teachers in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by selected teacher characteristics: Selected school years, 1987-88 through 2020-21
Table 209.20. Number, highest degree, and years of teaching experience of teachers in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by selected teacher characteristics: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2017-18
Table 209.21. Number and percentage distribution of teachers in traditional public and public charter elementary and secondary schools, by instructional level and selected teacher and school characteristics: School year 2020-21
Table 209.22. Number and percentage distribution of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by instructional level and selected teacher and school characteristics: School years 1999-2000, 2017-18, and 2020-21
Table 209.23. Number and percentage distribution of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by race/ethnicity and selected teacher and school characteristics: 2017-18
Table 209.24. Number and percentage distribution of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by whether they entered teaching through an alternative route to certification program and selected teacher and school characteristics: 2017-18
Table 209.26. Percentage distribution of teachers in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by school locale and selected teacher characteristics: 2020-21
Table 209.27. Number and percentage of teachers who are military veterans, by control of school; sex, race/ethnicity, and age group of teacher; region; and level of instruction: 2019
Table 209.27a. Number and percentage of teachers who are military veterans, by control of school; sex, race/ethnicity, and age group of teacher; region; and level of instruction: 2006 [updated periodically]
Table 209.30. Highest degree earned, years of full-time teaching experience, and average class size for teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by state: 2011-12
Table 209.42. Percentage of public and private school teachers who teach English learner students and students with disabilities and percentage with selected qualifications or coursework, by selected teacher and school characteristics: 2020-21
Table 209.50. Percentage of public school teachers of grades 9 through 12, by field of main teaching assignment and selected demographic and educational characteristics: 2017-18
Table 211.10. Average total income, base salary, and other sources of school and nonschool income for full-time teachers in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by selected characteristics: School year 2020-21
Table 211.20. Average base salary for full-time teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by highest degree earned and years of teaching experience: Selected school years, 1990-91 through 2020-21
Table 211.30. Average base salary for full-time public elementary and secondary school teachers with a bachelor's degree as their highest degree, by years of teaching experience and state: Selected years, 1993-94 through 2017-18
Table 211.40. Average base salary for full-time public elementary and secondary school teachers with a master's degree as their highest degree, by years of teaching experience and state: Selected years, 1993-94 through 2017-18
Table 211.45. Unadjusted and geographically adjusted average base salary for full-time teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by highest degree earned and school locale: 2017-18
Table 211.50. Estimated average annual salary of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools: Selected school years, 1959-60 through 2021-22
Table 211.60. Estimated average annual salary of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, by state: Selected school years, 1969-70 through 2021-22
Table 212.08. Number and percentage distribution of principals in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by selected characteristics: Selected school years, 1993-94 through 2020-21
Table 212.10. Highest degree, average years of experience, and salaries of principals in public and private elementary and secondary schools, by selected characteristics: Selected school years, 2007-08 through 2020-21
Table 212.15. Percentage distribution of principals in public elementary and secondary schools, by school locale and selected characteristics: 2017-18
Table 212.20. Percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary school principals, by mobility or attrition and selected principal and school characteristics: 2007-08 to 2008-09, 2011-12 to 2012-13, and 2015-16 to 2016-17
Table 212.30. Number and percentage distribution of public school principals, by mobility or attrition since the previous school year and occupational status: 2008-09, 2012-13, and 2016-17
Table 216.10. Number of public elementary and secondary schools, by school level, type, and charter, magnet, and virtual status: 2009-10 through 2019-20
Table 216.20. Enrollment of public elementary and secondary schools, by school level, type, and charter, magnet, and virtual status: 2009-10 through 2019-20
Table 216.30. Number and percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary students and schools, by traditional or charter school status and selected characteristics: 2009-10 and 2019-20
Table 216.40. Number and percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary schools and enrollment, by level, type, and enrollment size of school: 2017-18 through 2019-20
Table 216.43. Number of public elementary and secondary schools reporting enrollment, by enrollment size of school and state: 2019-20
Table 216.44. Enrollment of public elementary and secondary schools reporting enrollment, by enrollment size of school and state: 2017-18
Table 216.45. Average enrollment and percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary schools, by level, type, and enrollment size: 2009-10 through 2019-20
Table 216.50. Number and percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary school students, by percentage of non-White enrollment in the school and student's racial/ethnic group: Selected years, fall 1995 through fall 2021
Table 216.55. Number and percentage distribution of public elementary and secondary school students, by percentage of student's racial/ethnic group enrolled in the school and student's racial/ethnic group: Selected years, fall 1995 through fall 2019
Table 216.60. Number and percentage distribution of public school students, by percentage of students in school who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, school level, locale, and student race/ethnicity: Fall 2019
Table 216.70. Public elementary and secondary schools, by level, type, and state or jurisdiction: 1990-91, 2000-01, 2009-10, and 2019-20
Table 216.75. Average enrollment of public elementary and secondary schools, by school level and state or jurisdiction: 2019-20
Table 216.80. Public secondary schools, by grade span, average school enrollment, and state or jurisdiction: 2018-19
Table 216.90. Public elementary and secondary charter schools and enrollment, and charter schools and enrollment as a percentage of total public schools and total enrollment in public schools, by state: Selected years, 2000-01 through 2019-20
Table 216.90a. Percentage distribution of enrollment in traditional public and public charter schools and percentage of schools, by race/ethnicity, racial/ethnic concentration, and state: Fall 2019
Table 216.90b. Percentage distribution of traditional public and public charter school enrollment and schools, by school's level of free or reduced-price lunch eligibility and state: Fall 2019
Table 216.90c. Percentage distribution of traditional public and public charter schools, by school level, school size, and state: Fall 2019
Table 216.90d. Percentage distribution of public traditional and charter schools, by school locale and state: Fall 2017
Table 216.92. Public elementary and secondary charter schools and enrollment, percentage distribution of charter schools and enrollment, and charter schools and enrollment as a percentage of total public schools and enrollment, by locale: 2010-11 and 2019-20
Table 216.95. Number and enrollment of public elementary and secondary schools that have closed, by school level, type, and charter status: 2010-11 through 2019-20
Table 217.10. Functional age of public schools' main instructional buildings and percentage of schools with permanent and portable (temporary) buildings, by selected school characteristics and condition of permanent and portable buildings: 2012
Table 217.15. Percentage of public schools with plans for major repair, renovation, or replacement of building systems or features in the next 2 years and percentage distribution of schools with such plans, by selected school characteristics, type of system or feature, and main reason for the plans: 2012-13
Table 217.20. Percentage of public schools with enrollment under, at, or over capacity, by selected school characteristics: 1999 and 2005
Table 218.10. Number and internet access of instructional computers and rooms in public schools, by selected school characteristics: Selected years, 1995 through 2008
Table 218.16. Percentage of students ages 5 through 17 enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 who took any school-related courses online and, among those taking courses online, percentage who took courses from various providers, by selected child, parent, and household characteristics: 2016
Table 218.20. Percentage of public school districts with students enrolled in technology-based distance education courses and number of enrollments in such courses, by instructional level and district characteristics: 2002-03, 2004-05, and 2009-10
Table 218.40. Percentage of 4th-, 8th-, and 12th-grade public school students with their own or a shared digital device at home, by selected student and school characteristics: 2015
Table 218.45. Percentage distribution of 4th-, 8th-, and 12th-grade public school students, by when student first used a laptop or desktop computer and selected student and school characteristics: 2015
Table 218.50. Percentage distribution of 8th-grade public school students, by number of hours they spend using a laptop or desktop computer for schoolwork on a weekday and selected student and school characteristics: 2015
Table 218.70. Number and percentage distribution of 5- to 17-year-old students with known poverty status living in households, by home internet access, poverty status, and locale: 2019
Table 218.71. Number and percentage distribution of 5- to 17-year-old students, by home internet access, race/ethnicity, and locale: 2019
Table 218.80. Among adults 18 years old and over who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school, percentage reporting that classes were moved to a distance learning format using online resources, by selected adult and household characteristics: Selected periods, April through December 2020
Table 218.85. Among adults 18 years old and over who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school, percentage reporting that computers and internet access were always or usually available for educational purposes, by selected adult and household characteristics: Selected periods, April through December 2020
Table 218.90. Among adults 18 years old and over who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school, percentage reporting that computers or digital devices and internet access were provided by schools or districts, by selected adult and household characteristics: Selected periods, April through December 2020
Table 219.10. High school graduates, by sex and control of school; public high school averaged freshman graduation rate (AFGR); and total graduates as a ratio of 17-year-old population: Selected years, 1869-70 through 2030-31
Table 219.20. Public high school graduates, by region, state, and jurisdiction: Selected years, 1980-81 through 2030-31
Table 219.30. Public high school graduates, by race/ethnicity: 1998-99 through 2030-31
Table 219.32. Public high school graduates, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state or jurisdiction: 2012-13
Table 219.33. Public high school graduates, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state or jurisdiction: 2011-12
Table 219.35. Public high school averaged freshman graduation rate (AFGR), by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1990-91 through 2012-13
Table 219.40. Public high school averaged freshman graduation rate (AFGR), by sex, race/ethnicity, and state or jurisdiction: 2012-13
Table 219.41. Public high school averaged freshman graduation rate (AFGR), by sex, race/ethnicity, and state or jurisdiction: 2011-12
Table 219.46. Public high school 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR), by selected student characteristics and state: 2010-11 through 2019-20
Table 219.47. Public high school 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR), by selected student characteristics and locale: 2019-20
Table 219.50. Number and percentage of 9th- to 12th-graders who dropped out of public schools (event dropout rate), by race/ethnicity, grade, and state or jurisdiction: 2009-10
Table 219.55. Among 15- to 24-year-olds enrolled in grades 10 through 12, percentage who dropped out (event dropout rate), by sex and race/ethnicity: 1972 through 2020
Table 219.57. Among 15- to 24-year-olds enrolled in grades 10 through 12, percentage who dropped out (event dropout rate), and number and percentage distribution of 15- to 24-year-olds in grades 10 through 12, by selected characteristics: Selected years, 2010 through 2020
Table 219.60. Number and percentage of people taking, completing, and passing high school equivalency tests, by test taken and state or jurisdiction: 2013 and 2019
Table 219.62a. Percentage distribution of 2009 ninth-graders, by high school persistence status in 2012 and selected student characteristics: 2009 and 2012
Table 219.62b. Percentage distribution of 2009 ninth-graders who were current high school dropouts, stopouts, and continuous students in 2012, by selected student characteristics: 2009 and 2012
Table 219.62c. Among 2009 ninth-graders who were dropouts in 2012, percentage citing various reasons for leaving high school, by selected student characteristics: 2012
Table 219.65. High school completion rate of 18- to 24-year-olds not enrolled in high school (status completion rate), by sex and race/ethnicity: 1972 through 2020
Table 219.67. High school completion rate of 18- to 24-year-olds not enrolled in high school (status completion rate), number of 18- to 24-year-olds not enrolled in high school, and number who are high school completers (status completers), by selected characteristics: Selected years, 2010 through 2020
Table 219.69. High school completion rate of 18- to 24-year-olds not enrolled in high school (status completion rate), by English speaking ability and race/ethnicity: 2003, 2005, and 2013
Table 219.70. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate), by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1960 through 2021
Table 219.71. Population 16 to 24 years old and number of 16- to 24-year-old high school dropouts (status dropouts), by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1970 through 2021
Table 219.73. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate) and number and percentage distribution of 16- to 24-year-olds, by selected characteristics: Selected years, 2010 through 2021
Table 219.75. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate) and percentage distribution of status dropouts, by labor force status and years of school completed: Selected years, 1970 through 2021
Table 219.76. Population 16 to 24 years old and number of 16- to 24-year-old high school dropouts (status dropouts), by labor force status and years of school completed: 1970 through 2021
Table 219.80. Total number 16- to 24-year-old high school dropouts (status dropouts) and percentage of dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate), by selected characteristics: 2007 through 2019
Table 219.82. Number of 16- to 24-year-old high school dropouts (status dropouts) and percentage of dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate), by race/ethnicity and racial/ethnic subgroup: 2014, 2018, and 2014-2018
Table 219.85a. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate), by race/ethnicity and state: 2019
Table 219.85b. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 to 24 years old (status dropout rate), by race/ethnicity and state: 2015-2019
Table 219.87. Percentage of high school dropouts among persons 16 through 24 years old (status dropout rate), by race/ethnicity and state: 2000
Table 219.90. Number and percentage distribution of 14- through 21-year-old students served under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part B, who exited school, by exit reason, sex, race/ethnicity, age, and type of disability: 2018-19 and 2019-20
Table 220.10. Percentage of children demonstrating specific cognitive and motor skills at about 9 months of age, by child's age and selected characteristics: 2001-02
Table 220.20. Percentage of children demonstrating specific cognitive skills, motor skills, and secure emotional attachment to parents at about 2 years of age, by selected characteristics: 2003-04
Table 220.30. Children's reading, language, mathematics, color knowledge, and fine motor skills at about 4 years of age, by child's age and selected characteristics: 2005-06
Table 220.39. Percentage distribution of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners, by two risk factors (low parental education and family poverty) and selected child, family, and school characteristics: 2010-11
Table 220.40. Fall 2010 first-time kindergartners' reading scale scores and standard deviations through spring of fifth grade, by selected child, family, and school characteristics during the kindergarten year: Fall 2010 and spring 2011 through spring 2016
Table 220.41. Fall 2010 first-time kindergartners' mathematics scale scores and standard deviations through spring of fifth grade, by selected child, family, and school characteristics during the kindergarten year: Fall 2010 and spring 2011 through spring 2016
Table 220.42. Fall 2010 first-time kindergartners' science scale scores and standard deviations through spring of fifth grade, by selected child, family, and school characteristics during the kindergarten year: Fall 2010 and spring 2011 through spring 2016
Table 220.45. Fall 2010 first-time kindergartners’ approaches to learning, interpersonal skills, and self-control scale scores, by selected child, family, and school characteristics: Fall 2010, spring 2011, spring 2012, and spring 2013
Table 220.50. Number and percentage distribution of kindergartners, by fall 2010 kindergarten entry status and selected child, family, and school characteristics: 2010-11
Table 220.55. Percentage of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners, by type of peer victimization reported by child in third grade, frequency with which child reported being victimized in third grade, and selected child, family, and school characteristics: Spring 2014
Table 220.56. Percentage of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners, by type of victimization their teacher reported that they perpetrated against peers in third grade, frequency with which the teacher reported that they victimized their peers, and selected child, family, and school characteristics: Spring 2014
Table 220.57. Fall 2010 first-time kindergartners' scores on various academic, social, and emotional scales in third grade, by frequency of being victimized by their peers, frequency of victimizing their peers, and type of victimization: Spring 2014
Table 220.60. Fall 2010 kindergartners' reading, mathematics, science, and approaches to learning scale scores and standard deviations, by kindergarten entry status and time of assessment: Fall 2010 and spring 2011 through spring 2016
Table 220.65a. Percentage of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners whose school adminstrator in fifth grade reported that selected problems occurred at the school at least once a month or were a problem in the school's neighborhood, by selected child, family, and school characteristics in spring of fifth grade: Spring 2016
Table 220.65b. Percentage distribution of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners in spring of fifth grade and fifth-grade scores on and standard deviations of various academic, social, and emotional scales, by frequency or extent of selected school or neighborhood problems reported by the school administrator: Spring 2016
Table 220.65c. Percentage of fall 2010 first-time kindergartners who reported consistent positive feelings about school in fifth grade and percentage whose parents reported frequent avoidance of school by their child, by frequency or extent of selected school or neighborhood problems reported by school administrator: Spring 2016
Table 220.70. Mean reading scale scores and specific reading skills of fall 1998 first-time kindergartners, by time of assessment and selected characteristics: Selected years, fall 1998 through spring 2007
Table 220.80. Mean mathematics and science scale scores and specific mathematics skills of fall 1998 first-time kindergartners, by time of assessment and selected characteristics: Selected years, fall 1998 through spring 2007
Table 221.10. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score, by sex, race/ethnicity, and grade: Selected years, 1992 through 2019
Table 221.12. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage of students attaining NAEP reading achievement levels, by selected school and student characteristics and grade: Selected years, 1992 through 2019
Table 221.20. Percentage of students at or above selected National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading achievement levels, by grade and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2005 through 2019
Table 221.25. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score, by percentage of students in school eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, grade, and school locale: 2015 and 2019
Table 221.30. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage distribution of students, by age, amount of reading for school and for fun, and time spent on homework and watching TV/video: Selected years, 1984 through 2012
Table 221.32. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders in traditional public, public charter, and private schools, by selected characteristics: 2017
Table 221.32a. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders in traditional public, public charter, and Catholic schools, by selected characteristics: 2019
Table 221.35. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders, by whether student has access to a computer or tablet and the Internet at home and other selected characteristics: 2019
Table 221.36. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and percentage distribution of 12th-graders, by whether student uses a computer at home, whether student has access to the Internet at home, and other selected characteristics: 2015
Table 221.40. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score of 4th-grade public school students, by state: Selected years, 1992 through 2019
Table 221.50. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score of 4th-grade public school students, by race/ethnicity, school's rate of free or reduced-price lunch eligibility, and state: 2019
Table 221.60. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score of 8th-grade public school students, by state: Selected years, 1998 through 2019
Table 221.65. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score of 8th-grade public school students, by race/ethnicity, parents' highest level of education, and state: 2019
Table
221.70. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale scores of 4th- and 8th-graders in public schools and percentage scoring at or above selected reading achievement levels, by English language learner (ELL) status and state: 2019
Table
221.72. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students, by school locale and state: 2019
Table 221.75. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score and standard deviation, by selected student characteristics, percentile, and grade: Selected years, 1992 through 2019
Table
221.80. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale scores of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students and percentage attaining selected reading achievement levels, by race/ethnicity and jurisdiction or specific urban district: Selected years, 2009 through 2019
Table 221.85. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading scale score, by age and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1971 through 2020
Table 221.90. Percentage of students at or above selected National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading score levels, by age, sex, and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1971 through 2012
Table 222.10. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score, by sex, race/ethnicity, and grade: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 222.12. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage of students attaining NAEP mathematics achievement levels, by selected school and student characteristics and grade: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 222.20. Percentage of students at or above selected National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics achievement levels, by grade and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2005 through 2019
Table 222.25. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score, by percentage of students in school eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, grade, and school locale: 2015 and 2019
Table 222.30. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by selected attitudes toward mathematics, level of interest in/enjoyment of mathematics, and selected student characteristics: 2019
Table 222.32. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders in traditional public, public charter, and private schools, by selected characteristics: 2017
Table 222.32a. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders in traditional public, public charter, and Catholic schools, by selected characteristics: 2019
Table 222.35. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage distribution of 12th-graders, by frequency of experiencing various attitudes in math class and selected student characteristics: 2015
Table 222.40. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of high school graduates at grade 12, by highest mathematics course completed in high school and selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 222.45. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders, by whether student has access to a computer or tablet and the Internet at home and other selected characteristics: 2019
Table 222.50. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of 4th-grade public school students, by state: Selected years, 1992 through 2019
Table 222.55. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of 4th-grade public school students, by race/ethnicity, school's rate of free or reduced-price lunch eligibility, and state: 2019
Table 222.60. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of 8th-grade public school students, by state: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 222.70. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of 8th-grade public school students, by race/ethnicity, parents' highest level of education, and state: 2019
Table 222.75. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students, by school locale and state: 2019
Table 222.77. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score and standard deviation, by selected student characteristics, percentile, and grade: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 222.80. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale scores of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students and percentage attaining selected mathematics achievement levels, by race/ethnicity and jurisdiction or specific urban district: Selected years, 2009 through 2019
Table 222.85. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics scale score, by age and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1973 through 2020
Table 222.90. Percentage of students at or above selected National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics score levels, by age, sex, and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1978 through 2012
Table 222.95. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) mathematics performance of 17-year-olds, by highest mathematics course taken, sex, and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1978 through 2012
Table 223.10. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale score, standard deviation, and percentage of students attaining science achievement levels, by grade level, selected student and school characteristics, and percentile: Selected years, 2009 through 2019
Table 223.17. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale score, by percentage of students in school eligible for free or reduced- price lunch, grade, and school locale: 2015
Table 223.20. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale scores of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students, by race/ethnicity and state: 2009, 2011, and 2015
Table 223.23. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale score of 4th- and 8th-grade public school students, by school locale and state: 2015
Table 223.25. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale scores of 8th-graders with various attitudes toward science and percentage reporting these attitudes, by selected student characteristics: 2015
Table 223.30. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale scores of 12th-graders with various attitudes toward science and percentage reporting these attitudes, by selected student characteristics: 2015
Table 223.40. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science scale score and percentage distribution of 4th- and 8th-graders, by computer use and internet access at home and other selected characteristics: 2015
Table 224.10. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) music and visual arts scale scores of 8th-graders, percentage distribution by frequency of instruction at their school, and percentage participating in selected musical activities in school, by selected characteristics: 2016
Table 224.20. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) civics scale score, standard deviation, and percentage of students attaining civics achievement levels, by grade level, selected student characteristics, and percentile: Selected years, 1998 through 2018
Table 224.30. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) economics scale score of 12th-graders, percentage attaining economics achievement levels, and percentage with different levels of economics coursework, by selected characteristics: 2006 and 2012
Table 224.40. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) geography scale score, standard deviation, and percentage of students attaining geography achievement levels, by grade level, selected student characteristics, and percentile: Selected years, 1994 through 2018
Table 224.50. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) U.S. history scale score, standard deviation, and percentage of students attaining achievement levels, by grade level, selected student characteristics, and percentile: Selected years, 1994 through 2018
Table 224.60. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) writing scale score of 8th- and 12th-graders, standard deviation, and percentage of students attaining writing achievement levels, by selected student and school characteristics and percentile: 2011
Table 224.70. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) overall and content area scale scores of 8th-graders and percentage of 8th-graders attaining TEL achievement levels, by selected student and school characteristics: 2018
Table 224.73. Average scale score of 8th-graders on the information and communication technology (ICT) content area of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) assessment and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by computer use and internet access at home and other selected characteristics: 2018
Table 224.74a. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by frequency of learning about or discussing various technology- and society-related topics in school and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 224.74b. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by frequency of having done or of learning about various design- and systems-related activities or topics in school and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 224.74c. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by frequency of having done various design- and systems-related activities outside of school and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 224.74d. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by frequency of using a computer or other digital technology to perform various activities for schoolwork and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 224.74e. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by frequency of using a computer or other digital technology to perform various activities not related to schoolwork and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 224.74f. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) technology and engineering literacy (TEL) scale score and percentage distribution of 8th-graders, by level of confidence in ability to perform various technology- and engineering-related tasks and selected student and school characteristics: 2014 [periodically updated]
Table 225.10. Average number of Carnegie units earned by public high school graduates in various subject fields, by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 225.20. Average number of Carnegie units earned by public high school graduates in career/technical education courses in various occupational fields, by sex and race/ethnicity, and percentage distribution of students, by units earned: Selected years, 2000 through 2009
Table 225.25. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who earned at least one Carnegie credit in selected career/technical education courses in high school, by selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 225.30. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who took selected mathematics and science courses in high school, by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 225.40. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who completed selected mathematics courses in high school, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 225.45. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who completed selected science courses in high school, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 225.46. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who took selected science, technology, mathematics, and engineering (STEM) courses in high school, by selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 225.50. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who earned minimum credits in selected combinations of academic courses, by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1990 through 2019
Table 225.60. Number and percentage of public high school graduates taking dual credit, Advanced Placement (AP), and International Baccalaureate (IB) courses in high school and average credits earned, by selected student and school characteristics: 2000, 2005, and 2009
Table 225.65. Percentage of public and private high school graduates who took selected dual enrollment courses in high school, by selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 225.70. Number and percentage of public and private high school graduates who took foreign language courses in high school and average number of credits earned, by language and number of credits: 2000, 2009, and 2019
Table 225.72. Among public schools with any students in grades 11 or 12, percentage of schools with students enrolled or classes offered in selected programs or courses, and enrollments in these programs or courses as a percentage of students, by locale: 2017-18
Table 225.75. Percentage of 4th-, 8th-, and 12th-graders whose school reported offering selected classes and percentage of 8th-graders whose schools reported having students who take high school math classes, by selected student and school characteristics: 2015, 2017, and 2019
Table 225.80. Percentage distribution of elementary and secondary school children, by average grades and selected child and school characteristics: 2003, 2012, and 2016
Table 225.90. Number and percentage of elementary and secondary school students retained in grade, by sex, race/ethnicity, and grade level: 1994 through 2020
Table 226.10. Number, percentage distribution, and SAT mean scores of high school seniors taking the SAT, by sex, race/ethnicity, first language learned, and highest level of parental education: Selected years, 2017 through 2021
Table 226.20. SAT mean scores of college-bound seniors, by sex: 1966-67 through 2015-16 [can no longer be updated]
Table 226.30. Number, percentage distribution, and SAT mean scores of high school seniors taking the SAT, by degree-level goal and intended college major: Selected years, 2017 through 2021
Table 226.40. SAT mean scores of high school seniors, standard deviations, and percentage of the graduating class taking the SAT, by state: Selected years, 2017 through 2021
Table 226.50. Number and percentage of graduates taking the ACT test; average scores and standard deviations, by sex and race/ethnicity; and percentage of test takers with selected composite scores and planned fields of postsecondary study: Selected years, 1995 through 2021
Table 226.60. Average ACT scores and percentage of graduates taking the ACT, by state: 2017 and 2021
Table 227.10. Percentage of 9th-grade students participating in various school-sponsored and non-school-sponsored activities, by sex and race/ethnicity: 2009
Table 227.20. Percentage of high school seniors who say they engage in various activities, by selected student and school characteristics: 1992 and 2004
Table 227.30. Percentage of high school seniors who participate in various school-sponsored extracurricular activities, by selected student characteristics: 1992 and 2004
Table 227.40. Percentage of elementary and secondary school students who do homework, average time spent doing homework, percentage whose parents check that homework is done, and percentage whose parents help with homework, by frequency and selected characteristics: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Table 227.50. Average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading and mathematics scale scores of 4th-, 8th-, and 12th-graders and percentage absent from school, by selected characteristics and number of days absent in the last month: 2019
Table
227.52. Percentage distribution of 4th-, 8th-, and 12th-graders, by number of days absent from school in the last month and school locale: 2015 and 2019
Table 227.60. Among adults 18 years old and over who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school or homeschooled, percentage distribution and percentage reporting summer education activities for their children, by type of schooling and selected adult and household characteristics: 2021
Table 228.10. School-associated violent deaths of all persons, homicides and suicides of youth ages 5-18 at school, and total homicides and suicides of youth ages 5-18, by type of violent death: 1992-93 through 2018-19
Table 228.12. Number of casualties from shootings at public and private elementary and secondary schools, number of school shootings, and number of schools with shootings, by type of casualty and level of school: 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 228.13. Number of school shootings at public and private elementary and secondary schools, by type of situation associated with shooting: 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 228.14. Number of school shootings at public and private elementary and secondary schools, by location and time period: 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 228.15. Number of active shooter incidents at educational institutions and number of casualties, by level of institution: 2000 through 2017
Table 228.16. Number of active shooter incidents at educational institutions, number and type of guns used, and number and characteristics of shooters, by level of institution: 2000 through 2017
Table 228.20. Number of nonfatal victimizations against students ages 12-18 and rate of victimization per 1,000 students, by type of victimization and location: 1992 through 2020
Table 228.25. Number of nonfatal victimizations against students ages 12-18 and rate of victimization per 1,000 students, by type of victimization, location, and selected student characteristics: 2020
Table 228.30. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported criminal victimization at school during the previous 6 months, by type of victimization and selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1995 through 2019
Table 228.40. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property at least one time during the previous 12 months, by selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 228.42. Percentage distribution of students in grades 9-12, by number of times they reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property during the previous 12 months and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2009 through 2017
Table 228.50. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property at least one time during the previous 12 months, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2003 through 2017
Table 228.70. Number and percentage of public school teachers who reported that they were threatened with injury or physically attacked by a student from school during the previous 12 months, by selected teacher characteristics: Selected years, 1993-94 through 2015-16
Table 229.10. Percentage of public schools recording incidents of crime at school, percentage reporting incidents of crime at school to sworn law enforcement, and number of incidents recorded or reported, by type of crime: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2019-20
Table 229.20. Rate of crime incidents at school per 1,000 students recorded by public schools and reported to sworn law enforcement by public schools, by school level, percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, and type of crime: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2019-20
Table 229.30. Percentage of public schools recording incidents of crime at school, number of incidents, and rate per 1,000 students, by type of crime and selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 229.40. Percentage of public schools reporting incidents of crime at school to sworn law enforcement, number of incidents, and rate per 1,000 students, by type of crime and selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 229.50. Percentage distribution of public schools, by number of violent incidents of crime at school recorded and reported to sworn law enforcement and selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 229.60. Percentage distribution of public schools, by number of serious violent incidents of crime at school recorded and reported to the police and selected school characteristics: 2017-18
Table 229.70. Number of hate crimes occurring at public schools, percentage of schools reporting any hate crimes, and percentage reporting hate crimes motivated by specific types of bias, by school level: 2015-16, 2017-18, and 2019-20
Table 230.10. Percentage of public schools reporting selected discipline problems that occurred at school, by frequency and selected school characteristics: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2019-20
Table 230.20. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported that gangs were present at school during the school year, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 2001 through 2019
Table 230.20a. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported that gangs were present at school during the school year, by grade, control of school, and urbanicity: Selected years, 2001 through 2017
Table 230.30. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being called hate-related words and seeing hate-related graffiti at school during the school year, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1999 through 2019
Table 230.35. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being called hate-related words at school, by type of hate-related word and selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 230.40. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 2005 through 2019
Table 230.45. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, by type of bullying and selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 2005 through 2019
Table 230.50. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year and, among bullied students, percentage who reported being bullied in various locations, by selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 230.51. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, percentage of bullied students reporting various types of power imbalances in favor of someone who bullied them, and percentage distribution of bullied students, by whether they thought the bullying would happen again and selected student and school characteristics: 2017
Table 230.52. Among students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, percentage reporting that bullying had varying degrees of negative effect on various aspects of their life, by aspect of life affected and selected student and school characteristics: 2017
Table 230.53. Among students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, percentage reporting that bullying was related to specific characteristics, by type of characteristic related to bullying and other selected student and school characteristics: 2017
Table 230.55. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported having been electronically bullied during the previous 12 months, by selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2011 through 2019
Table 230.60. Among students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, percentage reporting various frequencies of bullying and the notification of an adult at school, by selected student and school characteristics: 2019
Table 230.62. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported having been bullied on school property or electronically bullied during the previous 12 months, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2009 through 2017
Table 230.65. Percentage of public schools reporting selected types of cyberbullying problems occurring at school or away from school at least once a week, by selected school characteristics: 2017-18
Table 230.70. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported being afraid of attack or harm, by location and selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1995 through 2019
Table 230.80. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported avoiding one or more places in school or avoiding school activities or classes because of fear of attack or harm, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 1995 through 2019
Table 230.85. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported that they were victimized, that they were in a physical fight, or that alcohol or illegal drugs were available or used at school, by school locale, type of victimization, number of times in a fight, and type of drug: 2017
Table 230.94. Percentage of lower secondary teachers in public schools who reported being able to manage various aspects of student behavior "quite a bit" or "a lot," by selected teacher and school characteristics: 2018
Table 231.10. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported having been in a physical fight at least one time during the previous 12 months, by location and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 231.20. Percentage distribution of students in grades 9-12, by number of times they reported having been in a physical fight anywhere or on school property during the previous 12 months and selected student characteristics: 2019
Table 231.40. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported carrying a weapon at least 1 day during the previous 30 days, by location and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 231.50. Percentage distribution of students in grades 9-12, by number of days they reported carrying a weapon anywhere or on school property during the previous 30 days and selected student characteristics: 2019
Table 231.60. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported carrying a weapon at least 1 day during the previous 30 days, by location and state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2005 through 2017
Table 231.65. Total number of public school students who brought firearms to or possessed firearms at school and number of students who did this per 100,000 students enrolled, by state or jurisdiction: 2009-10 through 2019-20
Table 231.70. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported having access to a loaded gun, without adult permission, at school or away from school during the school year, by selected student and school characteristics: Selected years, 2007 through 2019
Table 232.10. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported using alcohol at least 1 day during the previous 30 days, by location and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 232.20. Percentage distribution of students in grades 9-12, by number of days they reported using alcohol anywhere during the previous 30 days and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2013 through 2019
Table 232.30. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported using alcohol at least 1 day during the previous 30 days, by location and state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2005 through 2017
Table 232.40. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported using marijuana at least one time during the previous 30 days, by location and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 232.50. Percentage distribution of students in grades 9-12, by number of times they reported using marijuana anywhere during the previous 30 days and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 2013 through 2019
Table 232.60. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported using marijuana at least one time during the previous 30 days, by location and state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2005 through 2017
Table 232.65. Percentages of 8th-, 10th-, and 12th-graders reporting use and availability of heroin and narcotics other than heroin, by grade and recency of use: Selected years, 1995 through 2017
Table 232.65a. Percentages of 8th-, 10th-, and 12th-graders reporting use of heroin and narcotics other than heroin during the past 12 months, by grade and selected student and family characteristics: 2017
Table 232.65b. Percentages of 8th-, 10th-, and 12th-graders who reported thinking that people are at great risk of harming themselves if they engage in activities related to use of heroin and narcotics other than heroin, by grade and type of activity: Selected years, 1995 through 2017
Table 232.70. Percentage of students in grades 9-12 who reported that illegal drugs were made available to them on school property during the previous 12 months, by selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 232.80. Percentage of public school students in grades 9-12 who reported that illegal drugs were made available to them on school property during the previous 12 months, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2003 through 2017
Table 232.90. Percentage of 12th-graders reporting use of alcohol and illicit drugs, by recency of use and substance used: Selected years, 1975 through 2019
Table 232.95. Percentage of 12- to 17-year-olds reporting use of illicit drugs, alcohol, and cigarettes during the past 30 days and the past year, by substance used, sex, and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1985 through 2020
Table 233.10. Number and percentage of public schools that took a serious disciplinary action in response to specific offenses, number and percentage distribution of serious actions taken, and number of students involved in specific offenses, by type of offense and type of action: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2019-20
Table 233.12. Percentage of public schools that took a serious disciplinary action in response to specific offenses, by type of offense and selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 233.20. Percentage of public school students in grades 6 through 12 who had ever been suspended or expelled, by race/ethnicity and sex: Selected years, 1993 through 2019
Table 233.25. Number and percentage of fall 2009 ninth-graders who were ever suspended or expelled through spring 2012, by when student was suspended or expelled and selected student characteristics: 2013
Table 233.27. Number of students receiving selected disciplinary actions in public elementary and secondary schools, by type of disciplinary action, disability status, sex, and race/ethnicity: 2017-18
Table 233.28. Percentage of students receiving selected disciplinary actions in public elementary and secondary schools, by type of disciplinary action, disability status, sex, and race/ethnicity: 2017-18
Table 233.30. Number of students suspended and expelled from public elementary and secondary schools, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state: 2017-18
Table 233.40. Percentage of students suspended and expelled from public elementary and secondary schools, by sex, race/ethnicity, and state: 2017-18
Table 233.45. Number of discipline incidents resulting in removal of a student from a regular education program for at least an entire school day and rate of incidents per 100,000 students, by discipline reason and state: 2014-15
Table 233.50. Percentage of public schools with various safety and security measures: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2019-20
Table 233.60. Percentage of public schools with various safety and security measures, by selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 233.65. Percentage of public schools with a written plan for procedures to be performed in selected scenarios and percentage that have drilled students on the use of selected emergency procedures, by selected school characteristics: Selected years, 2003-04 through 2019-20
Table 233.67a. Percentage of public schools providing training for classroom teachers or aides in specific safety and discipline topics, by safety and discipline training topic: Selected years, 2003-04 through 2015-16
Table 233.67b. Percentage of public schools providing training for classroom teachers or aides in specific safety and discipline topics, by safety and discipline training topic and selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 233.69a. Number and percentage of public schools providing diagnostic mental health assessments and treatment to students and, among schools providing these services, percentage providing them at school and outside of school, by selected school characteristics: 2017-18 and 2019-20
Table 233.69b. Percentage of public schools reporting that various factors limited in a major way their efforts to provide mental health services to students, by selected school characteristics: 2019-20
Table 233.70. Percentage of public schools with security staff present at least once a week, and percentage with security staff routinely carrying a firearm, by selected school characteristics: 2005-06 through 2019-20
Table 233.70a. Percentage of public schools with security staff present at least once a week, by full-time or part-time status and selected school characteristics:2005-06 through 2015-16
Table 233.70b. Percentage of public schools with security staff present at school at least once a week, by type of security staff, school level, and selected school characteristics: 2005-06, 2015-16, and 2017-18
Table 233.72. Among public schools with any sworn law enforcement officers present at school at least once a week, percentage with officers present at specific times and percentage with any officers present for all instructional hours every day, by school level, times present, and selected school characteristics: 2015-16
Table 233.74a. Among public schools with any sworn law enforcement officers present at school at least once a week, percentage with any officers who routinely carry or wear specific items, by school level, type of item, and selected school characteristics: 2015-16
Table 233.74b. Among public schools with any sworn law enforcement officers present at school at least once a week, percentage with officers participating in selected activities, by type of activity, school level, and selected school characteristics: 2015-16
Table 233.74c. Among public schools with any sworn law enforcement officers present at school at least once a week, percentage with formalized policies or written documents defining the roles of officers at school, by school level, specific areas for which officers' role is defined, and selected school characteristics: 2015-16
Table 233.80. Percentage of students ages 12-18 who reported various security measures at school: Selected years, 1999 through 2019
Table 233.90. Number of juvenile offenders in residential placement facilities, by selected juvenile and facility characteristics: Selected years, 1997 through 2013
Table 233.92. Residential placement rate (number of juvenile offenders in residential facilities) per 100,000 juveniles, by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1997 through 2013
Table 236.10. Summary of expenditures for public elementary and secondary education and other related programs, by function: Selected school years, 1919-20 through 2019-20
Table 236.15. Current expenditures and current expenditures per pupil in public elementary and secondary schools: 1989-90 through 2030-31
Table 236.20. Total expenditures for public elementary and secondary education and other related programs, by function and subfunction: Selected years, 1990-91 through 2018-19
Table 236.25. Current expenditures for public elementary and secondary education, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1969-70 through 2018-19
Table 236.30. Total expenditures for public elementary and secondary education and other related programs, by function and state or jurisdiction: 2018-19
Table 236.40. Total expenditures for public elementary and secondary education and other related programs, by function and state or jurisdiction: 2017-18
Table 236.50. Expenditures for instruction in public elementary and secondary schools, by subfunction and state or jurisdiction: 2017-18 and 2018-19
Table 236.55. Total and current expenditures per pupil in public elementary and secondary schools: Selected years, 1919-20 through 2018-19
Table 236.60. Total and current expenditures per pupil in fall enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by function and subfunction: Selected years, 1990-91 through 2018-19
Table 236.65. Current expenditure per pupil in fall enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1969-70 through 2018-19
Table 236.70. Current expenditure per pupil in average daily attendance in public elementary and secondary schools, by state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 1969-70 through 2018-19
Table 236.75. Total and current expenditures per pupil in fall enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by function and state or jurisdiction: School year 2019-20
Table 236.80. Total and current expenditures per pupil in fall enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by function and state or jurisdiction: 2017-18
Table 236.85. Unadjusted and geographically adjusted current expenditure per pupil in fall enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools, by function, district poverty level, and locale: 2018-19
Table 236.90. Students transported at public expense and current expenditures for transportation: Selected years, 1929-30 through 2018-19
Table 301.10. Enrollment, staff, and degrees/certificates conferred in degree-granting and non-degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution, sex of student, type of staff, and level of degree/certificate: Fall 2020 and 2019-20
Table 301.20. Historical summary of faculty, enrollment, degrees conferred, and finances in degree-granting postsecondary institutions: Selected years, 1869-70 through 2019-20
Table 302.10. Recent high school completers and their enrollment in college, by sex and level of institution: 1960 through 2021
Table 302.20. Percentage of recent high school completers enrolled in college, by race/ethnicity and level of institution: 1960 through 2021
Table 302.40. Number of high schools with 12th-graders and percentage of high school graduates attending 4-year colleges, by selected high school characteristics: Selected years, 1998-99 through 2011-12
Table 302.43. Percentage distribution of fall 2009 ninth-graders who had completed high school, by postsecondary enrollment status in fall 2013, and selected measures of their high school achievement and selected student characteristics: 2013
Table 302.44. Percentage distribution of all 2009 9th-graders and those who ever attended a postsecondary institution, by socioeconomic status in 2009 and selected postsecondary outcomes: 2016
Table 302.45. Percentage distribution of all 2009 9th-graders and those who ever attended a postsecondary institution, by poverty status in 2009 and 2012 and selected postsecondary outcomes: 2016
Table 302.46. Percentage distribution of fall 2009 ninth-graders, by high school locale in 2009, high school completion status, postsecondary enrollment and work status or plans, and postsecondary attainment status: 2013 and 2016
Table 302.50. Estimated rate of 2011-12 high school graduates attending degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by state: 2012
Table 302.60. Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in college, by level of institution and sex and race/ethnicity of student: 1970 through 2021
Table 302.62. Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in college and percentage distribution of those enrolled, by sex, race/ethnicity, and selected racial/ethnic subgroups: 2010 and 2019
Table 302.65. Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and state: 2019
Table 302.70. Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and state: 2007
Table 302.80. Percentage of adults 18 years old and over who reported changes to household members' fall postsecondary plans, by selected respondent characteristics: August 18 to 30, 2021
Table 302.85. Among adults 18 years old and over who reported all fall attendance plans for at least one adult in their household had been canceled, percentage reporting on reasons for changes in plans, by selected respondent characteristics: August 18 to 30, 2021
Table 303.10. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex of student, and control of institution: Selected years, 1947 through 2031
Table 303.20. Total fall enrollment in all postsecondary institutions participating in Title IV aid programs and annual percentage change in enrollment, by degree-granting status and control of institution: 1995 through 2020
Table 303.25. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution: 1970 through 2020
Table 303.30. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution, attendance status, and sex of student: Selected years, 1970 through 2030
Table 303.40. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex, and age of student: Selected years, 2001 through 2030
Table 303.45. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of enrollment, sex, attendance status, and age of student: 2015, 2017, and 2019
Table 303.50. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of enrollment, control and level of institution, attendance status, and age of student: 2019
Table 303.55. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution, attendance status, and age of student: 2019
Table 303.60. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting
postsecondary institutions, by level of enrollment, sex of student, level and control of institution, and attendance status of student: 2020
Table 303.65. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of enrollment, sex of student, level and control of institution, and attendance status of student: 2019
Table 303.70. Total undergraduate fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex of student, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1970 through 2030
Table 303.80. Total postbaccalaureate fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex of student, and control of institution: 1970 through 2030
Table 303.90. Fall enrollment and number of degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and religious affiliation of institution: Selected years, 1980 through 2020
Table 305.10. Total fall enrollment of first-time degree/certificate-seeking students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex of student, and level and control of institution: 1960 through 2030
Table 305.20. Total fall enrollment of first-time degree/certificate-seeking students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, sex of student, control of institution, and state or jurisdiction: Selected years, 2000 through 2020
Table 305.30. Number and percentage of degree-granting postsecondary institutions with first-year undergraduates using various selection criteria for admission, by control and level of institution: Selected years, 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 305.40. Acceptance rates; number of applications, admissions, and enrollees; and enrollees’ SAT and ACT scores for degree-granting postsecondary institutions with first-year undergraduates, by control and level of institution: 2020-21
Table 306.10. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of enrollment, sex, attendance status, and race/ethnicity or nonresident alien status of student: Selected years, 1976 through 2020
Table 306.20. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution and race/ethnicity or nonresident status of student: Selected years, 1976 through 2021
Table 306.30. Fall enrollment of U.S. residents in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity: Selected years, 1976 through 2030
Table 306.40. Fall enrollment of males and females and specific racial/ethnic groups in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and classification of institution and percentage of U.S. resident enrollment in the same racial/ethnic group: 2020
Table 306.50. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and classification of institution, level of enrollment, and race/ethnicity or nonresident alien status of student: 2020
Table 306.60. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity or nonresident alien status of student and state or jurisdiction: 2020
Table 306.65. Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity or nonresident alien status of student and state or jurisdiction: 2019
Table 309.10. Residence and migration of all first-time degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 309.20. Residence and migration of all first-time degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates in degree-granting postsecondary institutions who graduated from high school in the previous 12 months, by state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 309.30. Residence and migration of all first-time degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates in 4-year degree-granting postsecondary institutions who graduated from high school in the previous 12 months, by state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 311.10. Number and percentage distribution of students enrolled in postsecondary institutions, by level, disability status, and selected student characteristics: 2015-16
Table 311.15. Number and percentage of students enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by distance education participation, location of student, level of enrollment, and control and level of institution: Fall 2019 and fall 2020
Table 311.20. Number and percentage of undergraduate students taking night, weekend, or online classes, by selected characteristics: 2011-12
Table 311.22. Number and percentage of undergraduate students enrolled in distance education or online classes and degree programs, by selected characteristics: Selected years, 2003-04 through 2015-16
Table 311.30. Number and percentage of graduate students taking night, weekend, or online classes, by selected characteristics: 2011-12
Table 311.32. Number and percentage of graduate students enrolled in distance education or online classes and degree programs, by selected characteristics: Selected years, 2003-04 through 2015-16
Table 311.33. Selected statistics for degree-granting postsecondary institutions that primarily offer online programs, by control of institution and selected characteristics: Fall 2020 and 2019-20
Table 311.40. Percentage of first-year undergraduate students who reported taking remedial education courses, by selected student and institution characteristics: Selected years, 2003-04 through 2015-16
Table 311.50. Percentage of degree-granting postsecondary institutions with first-year undergraduates offering remedial services, by control and level of institution: 1989-90 through 2018-19
Table 311.60. Enrollment in postsecondary education, by level of enrollment, level of institution, student age, and major field of study: 2017-18
Table 311.70. Course enrollments in languages other than English compared with total enrollment at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by enrollment level, institution level, and language: Selected years, 1965 through 2016
Table 311.80. Number and percentage distribution of course enrollments in languages other than English at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by language and enrollment level: Selected years, 2002 through 2016
Table 311.90. Graduate enrollment in research-based programs in engineering, natural and social sciences, mathematics and computer sciences, and selected health fields in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by discipline division: Selected years, fall 2007 through fall 2020
Table 312.10. Enrollment of the 120 largest degree-granting college and university campuses, by selected characteristics and institution: Fall 2020
Table 312.20. Enrollment, degrees/certificates conferred, and total expenditures of degree-granting postsecondary institutions enrolling more than 15,000 students in 2020, by selected characteristics and institution: Selected years, 1990 through 2019-20
Table 312.30. Enrollment and degrees conferred in degree-granting women's colleges, by selected characteristics and institution: Fall 2020 and 2019-20
Table 312.40. Enrollment and degrees conferred in Hispanic-serving institutions, by institution level and control, percentage Hispanic, degree level, and other selected characteristics: Fall 2020 and 2019-20
Table 312.50. Fall enrollment and degrees conferred in degree-granting tribally controlled postsecondary institutions, by state and institution: Selected years, fall 2000 through fall 2020, and 2018-19 and 2019-20
Table 312.60. Enrollment and degrees conferred in Asian and Pacific Islander-serving institutions, by selected institution and student characteristics, degree level, and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020 and 2019-20
Table 314.10. Total and full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff and FTE student/FTE staff ratios in postsecondary institutions participating in Title IV aid programs, by degree-granting status, control of institution, and primary occupation: Fall 1999, fall 2009, and fall 2020
Table 314.20. Employees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by sex, employment status, control and level of institution, and primary occupation: Selected years, fall 1991 through fall 2020
Table 314.30. Employees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by employment status, sex, control and level of institution, and primary occupation: Fall 2020
Table 314.35. Employees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by employment status, sex, control and level of institution, and primary occupation: Fall 2017
Table 314.40. Employees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, employment status, control and level of institution, and primary occupation: Fall 2020
Table 314.45. Employees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, employment status, control and level of institution, and primary occupation: Fall 2017
Table 314.50. Full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff, FTE faculty, and ratios of FTE students to FTE staff and FTE faculty in public degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of institution and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 314.55. Full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff, FTE faculty, and ratios of FTE students to FTE staff and FTE faculty in public degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of institution and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2017
Table 314.60. Full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff, FTE faculty, and ratios of FTE students to FTE staff and FTE faculty in private degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of institution and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2020
Table 314.65. Full-time-equivalent (FTE) staff, FTE faculty, and ratios of FTE students to FTE staff and FTE faculty in private degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of institution and state or jurisdiction: Fall 2017
Table 315.10. Number of faculty in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by employment status, sex, control, and level of institution: Selected years, fall 1970 through fall 2020
Table 315.20. Full-time faculty in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, and academic rank: Fall 2018, fall 2019, and fall 2020
Table 315.30. Percentage distribution of full-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution, selected instruction activities, and number of classes taught for credit: Fall 2003
Table 315.40. Percentage distribution of part-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution, selected instruction activities, and number of classes taught for credit: Fall 2003
Table 315.50. Full-time and part-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution and selected characteristics: Fall 1992, fall 1998, and fall 2003
Table 315.60. Full-time and part-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, and selected characteristics: Fall 2003
Table 315.70. Full-time and part-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by field and faculty characteristics: Fall 1992, fall 1998, and fall 2003
Table 315.80. Full-time and part-time faculty and instructional staff in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, and program area: Fall 1998 and fall 2003
Table 316.10. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by academic rank, control and level of institution, and sex: Selected years, 1970-71 through 2020-21
Table 316.20. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by academic rank, sex, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2020-21
Table 316.30. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution and state or jurisdiction: 2018-19
Table 316.40. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution and state or jurisdiction: 2017-18
Table 316.50. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in 4-year degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and classification of institution, academic rank of faculty, and state or jurisdiction: 2020-21
Table 316.60. Average salary of full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in 4-year degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and classification of institution, academic rank of faculty, and state or jurisdiction: 2018-19
Table 316.70. Average benefit expenditure for full-time instructional faculty on 9-month contracts in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by type of benefit and control of institution: Selected years, 1977-78 through 2010-11
Table 316.80. Percentage of degree-granting postsecondary institutions with a tenure system and percentage of full-time faculty with tenure at these institutions, by control and level of institution and selected characteristics of faculty: Selected years, 1993-94 through 2020-21
Table 316.81. Percentage of full-time faculty (instruction, research, and public service) with tenure at degree-granting postsecondary institutions with a tenure system, by control, level, and state: 2018-19
Table 318.10. Degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1869-70 through 2030-31
Table 318.20. Bachelor's, master's, and doctor's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by field of study: Selected years, 1970-71 through 2019-20
Table 318.30. Bachelor's, master's, and doctor's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by sex of student and field of study: 2019-20
Table 318.40. Degrees/certificates conferred by postsecondary institutions, by control of institution and level of degree/certificate: Academic years 1970-71 through 2020-21
Table 318.45. Number and percentage distribution of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees/certificates conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ ethnicity, level of degree/certificate, and sex of student: Academic years 2011-12 through 2020-21
Table 318.50. Degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by control of institution, level of degree, and field of study: 2019-20
Table 318.60. Number of postsecondary institutions conferring degrees, by control of institution, level of degree, and field of study: 2019-20
Table 320.10. Certificates below the associate's degree level conferred by postsecondary institutions, by length of curriculum, sex of student, institution level and control, and field of study: 2019-20
Table 320.20. Certificates below the associate's degree level conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and sex of student: 1998-99 through 2019-20
Table 321.10. Associate's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by sex of student and field of study: Academic years 2010-11 through 2020-21
Table 321.12. Certificates below the associate's degree level and associate's degrees conferred by public 2-year postsecondary institutions, by length of curriculum, sex of student, and discipline division: 2014-15
Table 321.20. Associate's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and sex of student: Selected years, 1976-77 through 2019-20
Table 321.30. Associate's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: Academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21
Table 321.40. Associate's degrees conferred to males by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: 2016-17 and 2017-18
Table 321.50. Associate's degrees conferred to females by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: 2016-17 and 2017-18
Table 324.10. Doctor's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by field of study: Selected academic years, 1970-71 through 2020-21
Table 324.20. Doctor's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and sex of student: Selected academic years, 1976-77 through 2020-21
Table 324.25. Doctor's degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: Academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21
Table 324.30. Doctor's degrees conferred to males by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: Academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21
Table 324.35. Doctor's degrees conferred to females by postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity and field of study: Academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21
Table 324.40. Number of postsecondary institutions conferring doctor's degrees in dentistry, medicine, and law, and number of such degrees conferred, by sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 324.50. Degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions in selected professional fields, by sex of student, control of institution, and field of study: Selected years, 1985-86 through 2019-20
Table 324.55. Degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions in selected professional fields, by race/ethnicity and field of study: 2016-17 and 2017-18
Table 324.60. Degrees conferred to males by postsecondary institutions in selected professional fields, by race/ethnicity and field of study: 2016-17 and 2017-18
Table 324.70. Degrees conferred to females by postsecondary institutions in selected professional fields, by race/ethnicity and field of study: 2016-17 and 2017-18
Table 324.80. Statistical profile of persons receiving doctor's degrees, by field of study and selected characteristics: 2018-19 and 2019-20
Table 324.90. Doctor's degrees conferred by the 60 institutions conferring the most doctor's degrees, by rank order: 2008-09 through 2017-18
Table 325.10. Degrees in agriculture and natural resources conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1959-60 through 2019-20
Table 325.15. Degrees in architecture and related services conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2017-18
Table 325.20. Degrees in the biological and biomedical sciences conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1951-52 through 2019-20
Table 325.22. Degrees in biology, microbiology, and zoology conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: 1970-71 through 2017-18
Table 325.25. Degrees in business conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1955-56 through 2019-20
Table 325.30. Degrees in communication, journalism, and related programs and in communications technologies conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1970-71 through 2017-18
Table 325.35. Degrees in computer and information sciences conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1964-65 through 2019-20
Table 325.40. Degrees in education conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 325.45. Degrees in engineering and engineering technologies conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 325.47. Degrees in chemical, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: 1959-60 through 2019-20
Table 325.50. Degrees in English language and literature/letters conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2017-18
Table 325.55. Degrees in foreign languages and literatures conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1959-60 through 2017-18
Table 325.57. Degrees in French, German, Italian, and Spanish language and literature conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2017-18
Table 325.59. Degrees in Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and Russian language and literature conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: 1969-70 through 2017-18
Table 325.60. Degrees in the health professions and related programs conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1959-60 through 2019-20
Table 325.65. Degrees in mathematics and statistics conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 325.70. Degrees in the physical sciences and science technologies conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1959-60 through 2017-18
Table 325.72. Degrees in chemistry, geology and earth science, and physics conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: 1959-60 through 2019-20
Table 325.80. Degrees in psychology conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 325.85. Degrees in public administration and social services conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1970-71 through 2017-18
Table 325.90. Degrees in the social sciences and history conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1970-71 through 2017-18
Table 325.92. Degrees in economics, history, political science and government, and sociology conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree: Selected years, 1949-50 through 2019-20
Table 325.95. Degrees in visual and performing arts conferred by postsecondary institutions, by level of degree and sex of student: 1959-60 through 2019-20
Table 326.10. Graduation rate from first institution attended for first-time, full-time bachelor's degree-seeking students at 4-year postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, time to completion, sex, control of institution, and percentage of applications accepted: Selected cohort entry years, 1996 through 2014
Table 326.15. Percentage distribution of first-time, full-time bachelor's degree-seeking students at 4-year postsecondary institutions 6 years after entry, by completion and enrollment status at first institution attended, sex, race/ethnicity, control of institution, and percentage of applications accepted: Cohort entry years 2009 and 2014
Table 326.20. Graduation rate from first institution attended within 150 percent of normal time for first-time, full-time degree/certificate-seeking students at 2-year postsecondary institutions, by race/ethnicity, sex, and control of institution: Selected cohort entry years, 2000 through 2017
Table 326.25. Percentage distribution of first-time, full-time degree/certificate-seeking students at 2-year postsecondary institutions 3 years after entry, by completion and enrollment status at first institution attended, sex, race/ethnicity, and control of institution: Cohort entry years 2012 and 2017
Table 326.27. Number of degree/certificate-seeking undergraduate students entering a postsecondary institution and percentage of students 4, 6, and 8 years after entry, by completion and enrollment status at the same institution, institution level and control, attendance level and status, Pell Grant recipient status, and acceptance rate: Cohort entry year 2012
Table 326.30. Retention of first-time degree-seeking undergraduates at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by attendance status, level and control of institution, and percentage of applications accepted: Selected years, 2006 through 2020
Table 326.40. Percentage distribution of first-time postsecondary students starting at 2- and 4-year institutions during the 2011-12 academic year, by highest degree attained, enrollment status, and selected characteristics: Spring 2017
Table 326.50. Number and percentage distribution of first-time postsecondary students starting at 2- and 4-year institutions during the 2011-12 academic year, by attainment and enrollment status and selected characteristics: Spring 2014
Table 329.10. On-campus crimes, arrests, and referrals for disciplinary action at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by location of incident, control and level of institution, and type of incident: Selected years, 2001 through 2019
Table 329.20. On-campus crimes, arrests, and referrals for disciplinary action per 10,000 full-time-equivalent (FTE) students at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by whether institution has residence halls, control and level of institution, and type of incident: Selected years, 2001 through 2019
Table 329.30. On-campus hate crimes at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution, type of crime, and category of bias motivating the crime: Selected years, 2010 through 2019
Table 330.10. Average undergraduate tuition, fees, room, and board rates charged for full-time students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level and control of institution: Selected years, 1963-64 through 2020-21
Table 330.20. Average undergraduate tuition, fees, room, and board charges for full-time students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution and state or jurisdiction: 2019-20 and 2020-21
Table 330.30. Average undergraduate tuition, fees, room, and board charges for full-time students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by percentile of charges and control and level of institution: Selected years, 2000-01 through 2020-21
Table 330.40. Average total cost of attendance for first-time, full-time undergraduate students in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control and level of institution, living arrangement, and component of student costs: Selected years, 2010-11 through 2020-21
Table 330.41. Average total cost of attendance for first-time, full-time undergraduate students in public degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by level of institution, living arrangement, component of student costs, and state: 2014-15 [updated periodically]
Table 330.50. Average and percentiles of graduate tuition and required fees in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by control of institution: 1989-90 through 2020-21
Table 331.10. Percentage of undergraduates receiving financial aid, by type and source of aid and selected student characteristics: 2015-16
Table 331.20. First-time, full-time degree/certificate-seeking undergraduate students enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, by participation and average amount awarded in financial aid programs, and control and level of institution: 2000-01 through 2019-20
Table 331.30. Average amount of grant and scholarship aid and average net price for first-time, full-time degree/certificate-seeking students awarded Title IV aid, by control and level of institution and income level: Selected years, 2009-10 through 2019-20
Table 331.35. Percentage of full-time, full-year undergraduates receiving financial aid, and average annual amount received, by type and source of aid and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2015-16
Table 331.37. Percentage of part-time or part-year undergraduates receiving financial aid, and average annual amount received, by type and source of aid and selected student characteristics: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2015-16
Table 331.40. Average amount of financial aid awarded to full-time, full-year undergraduates, by type and source of aid and selected student characteristics: 2015-16
Table 331.45. Average amount of financial aid awarded to part-time or part-year undergraduates, by type and source of aid and selected student characteristics: 2015-16
Table 331.50. Aid status and sources of aid for full-time and part-time undergraduates, by control and level of institution: 2011-12 and 2015-16
Table 331.60. Percentage of full-time, full-year undergraduates receiving financial aid, by type and source of aid and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 331.70. Average amount of financial aid awarded to full-time, full-year undergraduates, by type and source of aid and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 331.80. Percentage of part-time or part-year undergraduates receiving financial aid, by type and source of aid and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 331.90. Percentage of full-time and part-time undergraduates receiving federal aid, by aid program and control and level of institution: 2011–12, 2015-16, and 2017-18
Table 331.95. Percentage of undergraduate degree/certificate completers who ever received federal loans and parent PLUS loans and average cumulative loan amount, by degree level, selected student characteristics, and institution control: 2017-18
Table 332.10. Amount borrowed, aid status, and sources of aid for full-time, full-year postbaccalaureate students, by level of study and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.20. Amount borrowed, aid status, and sources of aid for part-time or part-year postbaccalaureate students, by level of study and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.30. Percentage of full-time, full-year postbaccalaureate students receiving financial aid, by type of aid, level of study, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.35. Average amount of financial aid awarded to full-time, full-year postbaccalaureate students, by type of aid, level of study, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.40. Percentage of part-time or part-year postbaccalaureate students receiving financial aid, by type of aid, level of study, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.42. Average amount of financial aid awarded to part-time or part-year postbaccalaureate students, by type of aid, level of study, and control and level of institution: Selected years, 1992-93 through 2015-16
Table 332.45. Percentage of graduate degree completers with student loan debt and average cumulative amount owed, by level of education funded and graduate degree type, institution control, and degree program: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2015-16
Table 332.50. Number of postsecondary students who entered the student loan repayment phase, number of students who defaulted within a 3-year period, and 3-year student loan cohort default rate, by level and control of institution: Fiscal years 2010 through 2018
Table 501.10. Labor force participation, employment, and unemployment of persons 25 to 64 years old, by sex, race/ethnicity, age group, and educational attainment: 2017, 2018, and 2019
Table 501.20. Labor force participation, employment, and unemployment of persons 16 to 24 years old who are not enrolled in school, by age group, sex, race/ethnicity, and educational attainment: 2017, 2018, and 2019
Table 501.30. Percentage and number of persons 18 to 24 years old who were neither enrolled in school nor working, by age group, high school completion status, sex, and race/ethnicity: 2010 through 2021
Table 501.35. Labor force status of persons 25 to 64 years old, by disability status, highest level of educational attainment, age, sex, and race/ethnicity: 2015 [updated periodically]
Table 501.40. Percentage distribution of 25- to 34-year-olds with various levels of educational attainment, by labor force status, sex, race/ethnicity, and U.S. nativity and citizenship status: 2018
Table 501.45. Percentage distribution of persons 25 to 64 years old, by labor force and employment status and earnings, educational attainment, and locale: 2016
Table 501.50. Employment to population ratios of persons 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 501.60. Employment to population ratios of males 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 501.70. Employment to population ratios of females 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 501.80. Unemployment rates of persons 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 501.85. Unemployment rates of males 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 501.90. Unemployment rates of females 16 to 64 years old, by age group and highest level of educational attainment: Selected years, 1975 through 2021
Table 502.10. Occupation of employed persons 25 years old and over, by highest level of educational attainment and sex: 2020 and 2021
Table 502.20. Median annual earnings, number, and percentage of full-time year-round workers age 25 and over, by highest level of educational attainment and sex: Selected years, 1990 through 2020
Table 502.30. Median annual earnings of full-time year-round workers 25 to 34 years old and full-time year-round workers as a percentage of the labor force, by sex, race/ethnicity, and educational attainment: Selected years, 1995 through 2020
Table 502.40. Annual earnings of persons 25 years old and over, by highest level of educational attainment and sex: 2020
Table 503.10. Percentage of high school students age 16 and over who were employed, by age group, sex, race/ethnicity, family income, nativity, and hours worked per week: Selected years, 1970 through 2020
Table 503.20. Percentage of college students 16 to 24 years old who were employed, by attendance status, hours worked per week, and control and level of institution: Selected years, October 1970 through 2020
Table 503.30. Percentage of college students 16 to 24 years old who were employed, by attendance status, hours worked per week, and selected characteristics: October 2015 through 2017
Table 503.40. Percentage of 16- to 64-year-old undergraduate students who were employed, by attendance status, hours worked per week, and selected characteristics: 2010, 2015, and 2020
Table 504.10. Labor force status of recent high school completers, by college enrollment status, sex, and race/ethnicity: October 2018, 2019, and 2020
Table 504.20. Labor force status of recent high school dropouts, by sex and race/ethnicity: Selected years, October 1980 through 2020
Table 504.30. Among special education students out of high school up to 8 years, percentage attending and completing postsecondary education, living independently, and working competitively, by type of disability: 2007 and 2009
Table 505.06. Number and percentage distribution of 25- to 64-year-old bachelor's degree holders, percentage of degree holders among all 25- to 64-year-olds, and unemployment rates and median annual earnings of 25- to 64-year-old bachelor's degree holders, by age group, field of study, and science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) status of field: 2019
Table 505.10. Number, percentage distribution, unemployment rates, and median earnings of 25- to 29-year-old bachelor’s degree holders and percentage of degree holders among all 25- to 29-year-olds, by field of study and science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) status of field: 2010 and 2019
Table 505.15. Number, percentage distribution, and median annual earnings of 25- to 34-year-olds with a bachelor's or higher degree, by sex, race/ethnicity, and selected employment and occupational characteristics: 2019
Table 505.20. Unemployment rate of 25- to 34-year-olds with a bachelor's or higher degree, by undergraduate field of study, sex, race/ethnicity, and U.S. nativity and citizenship status: 2019
Table 505.30. Percentage distribution of employed 25- to 34-year-olds with a bachelor's degree in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field, by STEM or non-STEM occupation, sex, race/ethnicity, and U.S. nativity and citizenship status: 2019
Table 505.40. Percentage distribution of recipients of bachelor's degrees in various fields of study 1 year after graduation, by time to completion, enrollment and employment status, and occupation: 2001, 2009, and 2017
Table 505.50. Percentage, selected employment characteristics, and annual salaries of bachelor's degree recipients employed full time 1 year after graduation, by field of study: 1991, 2001, 2009, and 2017
Table 506.10. Percentage of 1972 high school seniors, 1992 high school seniors, and 2004 high school seniors who felt that certain life values were "very important," by sex: Selected years, 1972 through 2004
Table 507.10. Literacy skills of adults, by type of literacy, proficiency levels, and selected characteristics: 1992 and 2003
Table 507.15. Average literacy and numeracy scale scores and percentage distribution of 25- to 65-year-olds, by proficiency level and selected characteristics: 2017
Table 507.16. Percentage of 25- to 65-year-olds who were not assessed in the problem solving in technology-rich environments domain and average scale score and percentage distribution of those who were assessed, by proficiency level and selected characteristics: 2017
Table 507.20. Participants in state-administered adult basic education, adult secondary education, and English language acquisition programs, by type of program and state or jurisdiction: Selected fiscal years, 2000 through 2020
Table 507.30. Participation of employed persons, 17 years old and over, in career-related adult education during the previous 12 months, by selected characteristics of participants: 1995, 1999, and 2005
Table 507.40. Participation rate of persons, 17 years old and over, in adult education during the previous 12 months, by selected characteristics of participants: Selected years, 1991 through 2005
Table 507.50a. Number, percentage, and percentage distribution of persons 16 to 65 years old who have work credentials or have completed a work experience program, by selected characteristics: 2016
Table 507.50b. Percentage and percentage distribution of those 16- to 65-year-olds who have work credentials or have completed a work experience program, by college degree attainment status and selected characteristics: 2016
Table 507.50c. Percentage distribution of persons 16 to 65 years old, by labor force and employment status and earnings, college degree attainment status, and work credential and work experience program status: 2016
Table 602.10. Average reading literacy scale scores of fourth-graders and percentage distribution, by international benchmark level and country or other education system: Selected years, 2001 through 2016
Table 602.15. Average online reading literacy scale scores of fourth-graders and percentage distribution, by international benchmark level and country or other education system: 2016
Table 602.20. Average fourth-grade scores and annual instructional time in mathematics and science, by country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.30. Average eighth-grade scores and annual instructional time in mathematics and science, by country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.32a. Average mathematics score and percentage of eighth-graders, by access to the Internet at home, access to a computer or tablet at home or other place outside of school, frequency of computer or tablet use for schoolwork outside of school, and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.32b. Average mathematics score and percentage of eighth-graders, by mathematics teachers' reports of student access to computers and frequency of computer use during mathematics lessons and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.33a. Average science score and percentage of eighth-graders, by access to the Internet at home, access to a computer or tablet at home or other place outside of school, frequency of computer or tablet use for schoolwork outside of school, and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.33b. Average science score and percentage of eighth-graders, by science teachers' reports of student access to computers and frequency of computer use during science lessons and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.35. Average advanced mathematics and physics scores of high school seniors who had taken advanced courses in these subjects, seniors who had taken such courses as a percentage of their age cohort, and instructional time in such courses, by country: 2015
Table 602.40. Average reading literacy, mathematics literacy, and science literacy scores of 15-year-old students, by sex and country or other education system: Selected years, 2009 through 2018
Table 602.45. Average reading literacy, mathematics literacy, and science literacy scores of 15-year-old students, by computer and internet access at home and country or other education system: 2018
Table 602.50. Average reading literacy scores of 15-year-old students and percentage attaining reading literacy proficiency levels, by country or other education system: 2018
Table 602.60. Average mathematics literacy scores of 15-year-old students and percentage attaining mathematics literacy proficiency levels, by country or other education system: 2018
Table 602.70. Average science literacy scores of 15-year-old students and percentage attaining science literacy proficiency levels, by country or other education system: 2018
Table 602.84. Percentage distribution of fourth- and eighth-graders, by frequency with which they reported being bullied during the school year and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.85. Percentage distribution of fourth- and eighth-graders, by extent to which their teachers rated the school as safe and orderly and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.86. Percentage distribution of fourth- and eighth-graders, by severity of school discipline problems reported by their principal and country or other education system: 2015
Table 602.90a. Percentage distribution of 15-year-old students, by extent to which their schools reported that student learning is hindered by student absenteeism or truancy and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2015
Table 602.90b. Percentage distribution of 15-year-old students, by extent to which their schools reported that student learning is hindered by students skipping classes and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2015
Table 602.90c. Percentage distribution of 15-year-old students, by extent to which their schools reported that student learning is hindered by student use of alcohol or illegal drugs and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2015
Table 602.90d. Percentage distribution of 15-year-old students, by extent to which their schools reported that student learning is hindered by students intimidating or bullying other students and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2015
Table 602.90e. Percentage distribution of 15-year-old students, by extent to which their schools reported that student learning is hindered by students lacking respect for teachers and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2015
Table 602.93. Percentage of lower secondary teachers in public schools who reported being able to manage various aspects of student behavior "quite a bit" or "a lot," by country or other education system: 2018
Table 603.10. Percentage of the population 25 to 64 years old who completed high school, by age group and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2020
Table 603.20. Percentage of the population 25 to 64 years old who attained any postsecondary degree, by age group and country: Selected years, 2000 through 2020
Table 603.30. Percentage of the population 25 to 64 years old who attained a postsecondary degree, by highest degree attained, age group, and country: 2020
Table 603.40. Percentage of the population 25 to 64 years old who attained a postsecondary vocational degree, by age group and country: Selected years, 1999 through 2012
Table 603.50. Number of bachelor’s degree recipients per 100 persons at the typical minimum age of graduation, by sex and country: Selected years, 2005 through 2012
Table 603.60. Percentage of postsecondary degrees awarded to women, by field of study and country: 2019
Table 603.70. Percentage of degrees at the bachelor's level and above awarded in science and mathematics, information technologies, and engineering, by field of study, level of degree, and country: 2019
Table 603.80. Percentage of master’s or equivalent degrees and of doctoral or equivalent degrees awarded in mathematics, science, and engineering, by field of study and country: 2013
Table 603.90. Employment to population ratios of 25- to 64-year-olds, by sex, highest level of educational attainment, and country: 2020
Table 604.10. Average literacy and numeracy scale scores of 25- to 65-year-olds, by sex, age group, highest level of educational attainment, and country or subnational region: 2012 through 2017
Table 604.20. Percentage distribution of 25- to 65-year-olds, by literacy proficiency level, numeracy proficiency level, selected levels of educational attainment, and country or subnational region: 2012 through 2017
Table 604.30. Employment rates and median monthly earnings of 25- to 65-year-olds, by literacy proficiency level, numeracy proficiency level, and country or subnational region: 2012 through 2017
Table 604.40. Percentage distribution of 16- to 19-year-olds, by frequency of using computers or the Internet to perform selected activities in everyday life and country or subnational region: 2012, 2014, and 2015
Table 604.50. Percentage of 16- to 19-year-olds who were not assessed in the problem solving in technology-rich environments domain and percentage distribution of those who were assessed, by proficiency level, selected U.S. and international respondent characteristics, and country or subnational region: 2012, 2014, and 2015
Table 701.10. Selected statistics on public school libraries/media centers, by level of school: Selected years, 1999-2000 through 2011-12
Table 701.15. Number and percentage of public schools with libraries/media centers and average number of staff per library/media center, by staff type and employment status and school level, enrollment size, and locale: 2015-16
Table 701.20. Selected statistics on public school libraries/media centers, by level and enrollment size of school: 2011-12
Table 701.30. Selected statistics on public school libraries/media centers, by state: 2011-12
Table 701.40. Collections, staff, and operating expenditures of degree-granting postsecondary institution libraries: Selected years, 2001-02 through 2019-20
Table 701.50. Collections, staff, operating expenditures, public service hours, and reference services of the 60 largest college and university libraries: Fiscal year 2012
Table 701.60. Number of public libraries, number of books and serial volumes, and per capita usage of selected library services per year, by state: Fiscal years 2018 and 2019
Table 702.10. Percentage of children ages 3 to 18 living in households with a computer, by type of computer and selected child and family characteristics: Selected years, 2013 through 2019
Table 702.12. Percentage distribution of children ages 3 to 18, by whether they have home internet access, whether they have access through computer or only smartphone, and selected child and family characteristics: 2016 and 2019
Table 702.15. Percentage of children ages 3 to 18 who use the Internet from home, by selected child and family characteristics: Selected years, 2010 through 2019
Table 702.20. Percentage of children ages 3 to 18 who use the Internet and, among those who use the Internet, percentage using it in various locations, by selected child and family characteristics: 2011 and 2019
Table 702.30. Percentage of persons age 3 and over who use the Internet anywhere and who use the Internet at selected locations, by selected characteristics: 2011 and 2019
Table 702.35. Percentage of home internet users age 3 and over and ages 3 to 18, by means of internet access from home and selected characteristics: 2010 and 2019
Table 702.40. Percentage of persons age 3 and over and ages 3 to 18 with no internet access at home and percentage distribution of those with no home access, by main reason for not having access and selected characteristics: 2010 and 2019
Table 702.60. Percentage of children ages 3 to 18 by type of computer in the household and percentage distribution of children ages 3 to 18 by home internet access, by poverty status and state: 2019