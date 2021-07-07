This blog continues a robust discussion about National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data collected in the recent past that can illuminate the issue of students’ access to the internet and digital devices at home. A few years ago—well before the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders shone a bright light on the inequities across the nation—NCES began dedicating resources to improve its data collection and policymaking around education technology and equity at the district, state, and national levels.

The 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading questionnaire asked 4th- and 8th-grade students if they had internet access at home and if there was a computer or tablet at home that they could use (referred to in this blog as having “digital access”). These data provide a pre–coronavirus pandemic snapshot of students’ digital access. Across all public schools, 81 percent of 4th-grade students and 88 percent of 8th-grade students said that they had digital access (figures 1 and 2). Thus, 19 percent of 4th-grade students and 12 percent of 8th-grade students in public schools may not have either access to the internet or the devices required to carry out distance learning.

Figure 1. Percentage of 4th-grade public school students in the NAEP reading assessment that reported having internet access and a computer or tablet at home, by state: 2019

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2019 Reading Assessment.

Figure 2. Percentage of 8th-grade public school students in the NAEP reading assessment that reported having internet access and a computer or tablet at home, by state: 2019

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2019 Reading Assessment.

There were also differences across states in 2019. For 4th-grade students, the percentages who had digital access varied by state, ranging from 70 percent in New Mexico to 88 percent in New Jersey (table 1). Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming had lower percentages of students who had digital access than the national average (figure 1 and table 1). For 8th-grade students, the percentages who had access ranged from 81 percent in Oklahoma to 93 percent in Connecticut (table 1). Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia had lower percentages of students who had access than the national average (figure 2 and table 1).

Table 1. Percentage of public school students in the NAEP reading assessment that reported having internet access and a computer or tablet at home, by grade and state: 2019

Grade 4 Grade 8 State Percent s.e Percent s.e National public 81 (0.2) 88 (0.2) Alabama 79 (1.2) 86 (0.8) ↓ Alaska ‡ † ‡ † Arizona 78 (0.9) ↓ 84 (0.9) ↓ Arkansas 73 (0.9) ↓ 83 (1.1) ↓ California 81 (0.9) 88 (0.9) Colorado ‡ † ‡ † Connecticut 85 (0.8) ↑ 93 (0.6) ↑ Delaware 81 (0.9) 90 (0.6) District of Columbia 83 (0.8) ↑ 90 (0.6) ↑ DoDEA 88 (0.7) ↑ 96 (0.4) ↑ Florida 85 (0.7) ↑ 89 (0.7) Georgia 83 (0.9) ↑ 90 (0.7) ↑ Hawaii 79 (1) 86 (0.8) ↓ Idaho 77 (0.9) ↓ 88 (0.8) Illinois 83 (0.8) ↑ 90 (0.6) ↑ Indiana 80 (0.9) 90 (1.1) Iowa 81 (0.9) 90 (0.7) Kansas 78 (0.9) ↓ 88 (0.7) Kentucky 81 (0.8) 87 (0.7) ↓ Louisiana 79 (1) 85 (0.9) ↓ Maine 82 (0.9) 89 (0.7) Maryland 82 (0.8) 91 (0.6) ↑ Massachusetts 87 (0.8) ↑ 93 (0.7) ↑ Michigan 80 (1) 90 (0.8) Minnesota 83 (1) ↑ 92 (0.7) ↑ Mississippi 77 (1.2) ↓ 84 (0.7) ↓ Missouri 78 (0.8) ↓ 89 (0.8) Montana ‡ † ‡ † Nebraska 81 (0.9) 90 (0.7) ↑ Nevada 79 (1) 85 (0.7) ↓ New Hampshire ‡ † ‡ † New Jersey 88 (0.8) ↑ 93 (0.6) ↑ New Mexico 70 (1.2) ↓ 82 (0.8) ↓ New York 84 (0.7) ↑ 91 (0.7) ↑ North Carolina 81 (0.8) 89 (0.8) North Dakota 81 (1) 90 (0.7) ↑ Ohio 82 (0.9) 91 (0.7) ↑ Oklahoma 73 (1.1) ↓ 81 (0.9) ↓ Oregon 77 (1) ↓ 87 (0.8) Pennsylvania 85 (0.8) ↑ 91 (0.7) ↑ Rhode Island 84 (0.8) ↑ 90 (0.6) ↑ South Carolina 81 (1) 90 (0.9) South Dakota ‡ † ‡ † Tennessee 77 (0.9) ↓ 86 (0.9) ↓ Texas 75 (0.9) ↓ 82 (1) ↓ Utah ‡ † ‡ † Vermont 81 (0.9) 91 (0.7) ↑ Virginia 82 (0.8) 91 (0.8) ↑ Washington 80 (1) 89 (0.8) West Virginia 81 (1) 86 (0.7) ↓ Wisconsin 83 (0.9) 91 (0.7) ↑ Wyoming 78 (0.9) ↓ 88 (0.7)

NOTE: Statistical comparison tests are based on unrounded numbers. Not all apparent differences between estimates are statistically significant. “National public” refers to the results for all students in public schools.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2019 Reading Assessment.

Looking at the results of NAEP’s 2019 Trial Urban Districts Assessment (TUDA), Miami-Dade, Florida, had the highest percentages of 4th- and 8th-grade students who had digital access (88 percent and 93 percent, respectively) (table 2). Fresno, California, had the lowest percentage of 4th-grade students (67 percent) who had access and Dallas, Texas, had the lowest percentage of 8th-grade students (73 percent) who had access.

Table 2. Percentage of public school students in the NAEP reading assessment that reported having internet access and a computer or tablet at home, by grade and Trial Urban District Assessments (TUDA): 2019

Grade 4 Grade 8 Large city Percentage Percentage All large cities 78 85 Albuquerque 75 85 Atlanta 82 ↑ 86 Austin 78 83 Baltimore City 73 ↓ 84 Boston 81 ↑ 89 ↑ Charlotte 83 ↑ 91 ↑ Chicago 80 88 Clark County (NV) 78 84 Cleveland 74 ↓ 80 ↓ Dallas 71 ↓ 73 ↓ Denver ‡ ‡ Detroit 70 ↓ 79 ↓ District of Columbia (DCPS) 83 ↑ 90 ↑ Duval County (FL) 84 ↑ 89 ↑ Fort Worth (TX) 72 ↓ 88 ↑ Fresno 67 ↓ 77 ↓ Guilford County (NC) 78 85 Hillsborough County (FL) 81 87 Houston 71 ↓ 75 ↓ Jefferson County (KY) 82 ↑ 88 ↑ Los Angeles 76 85 Miami-Dade 88 ↑ 93 ↑ Milwaukee 75 85 New York City 81 89 ↑ Philadelphia 78 86 San Diego 81 90 ↑ Shelby County (TN) 78 86

NOTE: Statistical comparison tests are based on unrounded numbers. Not all apparent differences between estimates are statistically significant.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2019 Reading Assessment.

In 2019, higher percentages of 8th-grade students than of 4th-grade students had digital access. This pattern was consistent across all states and TUDA jurisdictions. On average, in both 4th and 8th grades, higher percentages of students in suburban areas than of students in cities, towns, and rural areas had access (table 3).

Table 3. Percentage of public school students in the NAEP reading assessment that reported having internet access and a computer or tablet at home, by grade and locale: 2019

Grade 4 Grade 8 Locale Percentage s.e Percentage s.e National public 81 (0.2) 88 (0.2) City 79 (0.4) ↓ 86 (0.4) ↓ Suburban 84 (0.3) 92 (0.3) Town 77 (0.8) ↓ 86 (0.6) ↓ Rural 78 (0.4) ↓ 87 (0.4) ↓

NOTE: Statistical comparison tests are based on unrounded numbers. Not all apparent differences between estimates are statistically significant.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2019 Reading Assessment.

While the NAEP data reveal state-level patterns in students’ digital access before the pandemic, the Household Pulse Survey (HPS) provides insight into the digital access of students across the country during the pandemic. The HPS is conducted by the Census Bureau and seven other federal statistical agency partners, including NCES. Since April 23, 2020, the HPS has provided weekly or biweekly estimates of the availability of computers and internet access to children for educational purposes.

In April 2020, 88 percent of adults who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school reported that computers were always or usually available for educational purposes. By the end of March 2021, that percentage increased to 94 percent (table 4).

A similar pattern emerged in the HPS data for internet access. In April 2020, 91 percent of adults who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school reported that the internet was always or usually available for educational purposes. In March 2021, that percentage had increased to 94 percent (table 4).

Table 4. Percentage of adults who had children under 18 in the home enrolled in school who reported that computers and internet access were always or usually available for educational purposes: 2020–21, selected time periods

Computers available Access to internet Percentage s.e. Percentage s.e. April 23 to May 5, 2020 88 (0.5) 91 (0.4) March 17 to March 29, 2021 94 (0.4) ↑ 94 (0.4) ↑

NOTE: Statistical comparison tests are based on unrounded numbers. Not all apparent differences between estimates are statistically significant.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Commerce, Census Bureau, Household Pulse Survey, selected periods, April 2021 through March 2021.

While these data provide a recent look into the technology landscape for students both before and during the pandemic, there is still a need to collect more and better data to understand digital inequities. For example, future NCES surveys could ask schools, students, and teachers about their technology use and access at home, what resources for learning and instruction they have at home, and the environment in which many students and teachers now find themselves learning and teaching.

By Cadelle Hemphill, AIR; Yan Wang, AIR: Diana Forster, AIR; Chad Scott, AIR; and Grady Wilburn, NCES