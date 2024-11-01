Skip Navigation
Annual Reports and Information Staff (Annual Reports)
Public school education
  • students in
  • teachers in
  • schools in
Private school education
  • students in
  • teachers in
  • schools in
! Interpret data with caution. The coefficient of variation (CV) for this estimate is between 30 and 50 percent.
— Not available.
† Not applicable.
# Rounds to zero.
‡ Reporting standards not met.
* p < .05.
CLICK ON A STATE OR OTHER ENTITY TO SEE DETAILED PROFILE
  1. Digest of Education Statistics
  2. Digest State Dashboard

Digest State Dashboard

This dashboard provides state-level data on topics of current interest in American education. Hover over a state or other entity to see an at-a-glance profile or click to access a detailed profile. 

Detailed profiles provide data on 
Click on a state or other entity to see detailed profile
Public school education
  • 750,923
    students in 2021
  • 38,835
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,507
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 75,050
    students in 2021
  • 6,170
    teachers in 2021
  • 370
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 130,723
    students in 2021
  • 7,246
    teachers in 2021
  • 500
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 5,080
    students in 2021
  • 460
    teachers in 2021
  • 40
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,132,223
    students in 2021
  • 51,093
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,417
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 76,390
    students in 2021
  • 6,160
    teachers in 2021
  • 410
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 493,130
    students in 2021
  • 38,846
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,084
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 28,230
    students in 2021
  • 2,390
    teachers in 2021
  • 150
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 5,930,473
    students in 2021
  • 271,483
    teachers in 2021
  • 10,325
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 608,220
    students in 2021
  • 51,900
    teachers in 2021
  • 3,140
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 870,871
    students in 2021
  • 53,903
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,941
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 67,000
    students in 2021
  • 5,780
    teachers in 2021
  • 380
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 513,513
    students in 2021
  • 41,686
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,000
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 60,850
    students in 2021
  • 7,320
    teachers in 2021
  • 320
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 141,465
    students in 2021
  • 9,965
    teachers in 2021
  • 229
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 22,280
    students in 2021
  • 1,770
    teachers in 2021
  • 110
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 91,001
    students in 2021
  • 7,828
    teachers in 2021
  • 240
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 20,620
    students in 2021
  • 2,370
    teachers in 2021
  • 80
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 2,870,527
    students in 2021
  • 159,866
    teachers in 2021
  • 4,191
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 486,830
    students in 2021
  • 39,310
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,640
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,750,972
    students in 2021
  • 119,831
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,314
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 175,170
    students in 2021
  • 17,020
    teachers in 2021
  • 830
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 170,209
    students in 2021
  • 12,026
    teachers in 2021
  • 294
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 39,480
    students in 2021
  • 3,230
    teachers in 2021
  • 140
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 317,555
    students in 2021
  • 17,935
    teachers in 2021
  • 784
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 23,290
    students in 2021
  • 1,690
    teachers in 2021
  • 160
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,852,242
    students in 2021
  • 139,378
    teachers in 2021
  • 4,386
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 223,200
    students in 2021
  • 17,740
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,230
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,036,108
    students in 2021
  • 66,414
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,915
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 127,830
    students in 2021
  • 9,530
    teachers in 2021
  • 820
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 511,297
    students in 2021
  • 36,059
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,325
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 53,770
    students in 2021
  • 4,410
    teachers in 2021
  • 230
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 487,978
    students in 2021
  • 38,353
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,355
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 44,520
    students in 2021
  • 3,830
    teachers in 2021
  • 220
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 660,029
    students in 2021
  • 43,380
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,535
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 76,110
    students in 2021
  • 6,270
    teachers in 2021
  • 480
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 718,145
    students in 2021
  • 38,773
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,367
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 115,620
    students in 2021
  • 9,310
    teachers in 2021
  • 360
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 173,853
    students in 2021
  • 15,418
    teachers in 2021
  • 598
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 18,370
    students in 2021
  • 2,200
    teachers in 2021
  • 130
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 889,960
    students in 2021
  • 62,443
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,417
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 143,120
    students in 2021
  • 14,340
    teachers in 2021
  • 680
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 923,349
    students in 2021
  • 76,329
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,847
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 118,600
    students in 2021
  • 15,140
    teachers in 2021
  • 660
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,433,914
    students in 2021
  • 86,258
    teachers in 2021
  • 3,536
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 135,460
    students in 2021
  • 10,360
    teachers in 2021
  • 700
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 870,019
    students in 2021
  • 55,662
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,661
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 88,740
    students in 2021
  • 6,990
    teachers in 2021
  • 510
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 440,285
    students in 2021
  • 31,686
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,040
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 49,290
    students in 2021
  • 4,100
    teachers in 2021
  • 250
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 892,246
    students in 2021
  • 69,569
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,453
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 110,740
    students in 2021
  • 9,430
    teachers in 2021
  • 630
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 150,733
    students in 2021
  • 11,042
    teachers in 2021
  • 827
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 11,880
    students in 2021
  • 1,000
    teachers in 2021
  • 130
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 329,234
    students in 2021
  • 24,230
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,083
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 41,310
    students in 2021
  • 3,090
    teachers in 2021
  • 210
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 484,192
    students in 2021
  • 23,827
    teachers in 2021
  • 731
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 28,820
    students in 2021
  • 1,890
    teachers in 2021
  • 130
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 168,909
    students in 2021
  • 14,626
    teachers in 2021
  • 494
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 25,110
    students in 2021
  • 2,500
    teachers in 2021
  • 190
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,383,830
    students in 2021
  • 117,127
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,558
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 210,580
    students in 2021
  • 19,930
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,050
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 315,023
    students in 2021
  • 21,475
    teachers in 2021
  • 890
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 24,440
    students in 2021
  • 2,420
    teachers in 2021
  • 160
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 2,532,888
    students in 2021
  • 215,092
    teachers in 2021
  • 4,802
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 401,380
    students in 2021
  • 40,290
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,630
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,541,722
    students in 2021
  • 102,034
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,719
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 142,150
    students in 2021
  • 13,500
    teachers in 2021
  • 700
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 118,513
    students in 2021
  • 9,531
    teachers in 2021
  • 505
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 13,690
    students in 2021
  • 990
    teachers in 2021
  • 50
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,680,639
    students in 2021
  • 99,442
    teachers in 2021
  • 3,659
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 223,450
    students in 2021
  • 17,440
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,350
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 701,301
    students in 2021
  • 43,090
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,792
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 40,640
    students in 2021
  • 3,760
    teachers in 2021
  • 190
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 577,335
    students in 2021
  • 31,629
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,285
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 51,180
    students in 2021
  • 3,980
    teachers in 2021
  • 350
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,693,347
    students in 2021
  • 126,344
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,941
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 252,880
    students in 2021
  • 22,400
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,160
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 137,449
    students in 2021
  • 10,774
    teachers in 2021
  • 315
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 19,520
    students in 2021
  • 2,100
    teachers in 2021
  • 110
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 789,231
    students in 2021
  • 55,489
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,267
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 77,530
    students in 2021
  • 6,580
    teachers in 2021
  • 390
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 141,888
    students in 2021
  • 10,216
    teachers in 2021
  • 721
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 16,650
    students in 2021
  • 1,260
    teachers in 2021
  • 80
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,006,752
    students in 2021
  • 64,747
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,906
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 117,810
    students in 2021
  • 10,290
    teachers in 2021
  • 540
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 5,519,599
    students in 2021
  • 371,002
    teachers in 2021
  • 9,101
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 327,440
    students in 2021
  • 29,450
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,710
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 691,906
    students in 2021
  • 30,860
    teachers in 2021
  • 1,106
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 19,330
    students in 2021
  • 1,760
    teachers in 2021
  • 160
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 83,654
    students in 2021
  • 7,965
    teachers in 2021
  • 305
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 9,180
    students in 2021
  • 1,300
    teachers in 2021
  • 120
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,260,351
    students in 2021
  • 86,917
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,129
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 143,190
    students in 2021
  • 14,530
    teachers in 2021
  • 950
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 1,090,227
    students in 2021
  • 60,147
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,546
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 113,670
    students in 2021
  • 9,660
    teachers in 2021
  • 640
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 251,224
    students in 2021
  • 18,724
    teachers in 2021
  • 694
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 13,660
    students in 2021
  • 1,330
    teachers in 2021
  • 120
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 823,040
    students in 2021
  • 60,337
    teachers in 2021
  • 2,243
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 151,900
    students in 2021
  • 11,660
    teachers in 2021
  • 890
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 92,467
    students in 2021
  • 7,308
    teachers in 2021
  • 359
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • 2,270
    students in 2021
  • 260
    teachers in 2021
  • 30
    schools in 2021
Public school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • 29
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 250,668
    students in 2021
  • 23,348
    teachers in 2021
  • 851
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
Public school education
  • students in 2021
  • 1,767
    teachers in 2021
  • 44
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 10,166
    students in 2021
  • 916
    teachers in 2021
  • 21
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 36,692
    students in 2021
  • 4,638
    teachers in 2021
  • 174
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
Public school education
  • 9,370
    students in 2021
  • 507
    teachers in 2021
  • 35
    schools in 2021
Private school education
  • students in 2021
  • teachers in 2021
  • schools in 2021
NAEP State Profiles
Find key data for state/jurisdiction performance on the NAEP assessments in mathematics, reading, writing, and science at grades 4, 8 and 12.
EXPLORE DATA
NTPS Dashboard
Find state-level data on teachers and principals in the United States.
EXPLORE DATA
PIAAC Skills Map
The U.S. PIAAC Skills Map provides state- and county-level data on the literacy and numeracy of adults ages 16–74.
EXPLORE DATA
