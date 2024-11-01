Digest State Dashboard
This dashboard provides state-level data on topics of current interest in American education.
Hover over a state or other entity to see an at-a-glance profile or click to access a detailed profile.
Detailed profiles provide data on
-
public schools (e.g., enrollment, pupil/teacher ratios, teacher salaries, graduation rates, assessment scores, expenditures);
-
private schools (e.g., enrollment, numbers of schools, teachers, and graduates); and
- postsecondary institutions (e.g., enrollment, student charges).
Click on a state or other entity to see detailed profile
Public school education
-
750,923
students in 2021
-
38,835
teachers in 2021
-
1,507
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
75,050
students in 2021
-
6,170
teachers in 2021
-
370
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
130,723
students in 2021
-
7,246
teachers in 2021
-
500
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
5,080
students in 2021
-
460
teachers in 2021
-
40
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,132,223
students in 2021
-
51,093
teachers in 2021
-
2,417
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
76,390
students in 2021
-
6,160
teachers in 2021
-
410
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
493,130
students in 2021
-
38,846
teachers in 2021
-
1,084
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
28,230
students in 2021
-
2,390
teachers in 2021
-
150
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
5,930,473
students in 2021
-
271,483
teachers in 2021
-
10,325
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
608,220
students in 2021
-
51,900
teachers in 2021
-
3,140
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
870,871
students in 2021
-
53,903
teachers in 2021
-
1,941
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
67,000
students in 2021
-
5,780
teachers in 2021
-
380
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
513,513
students in 2021
-
41,686
teachers in 2021
-
1,000
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
60,850
students in 2021
-
7,320
teachers in 2021
-
320
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
141,465
students in 2021
-
9,965
teachers in 2021
-
229
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
22,280
students in 2021
-
1,770
teachers in 2021
-
110
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
91,001
students in 2021
-
7,828
teachers in 2021
-
240
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
20,620
students in 2021
-
2,370
teachers in 2021
-
80
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
2,870,527
students in 2021
-
159,866
teachers in 2021
-
4,191
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
486,830
students in 2021
-
39,310
teachers in 2021
-
2,640
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,750,972
students in 2021
-
119,831
teachers in 2021
-
2,314
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
175,170
students in 2021
-
17,020
teachers in 2021
-
830
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
170,209
students in 2021
-
12,026
teachers in 2021
-
294
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
39,480
students in 2021
-
3,230
teachers in 2021
-
140
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
317,555
students in 2021
-
17,935
teachers in 2021
-
784
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
23,290
students in 2021
-
1,690
teachers in 2021
-
160
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,852,242
students in 2021
-
139,378
teachers in 2021
-
4,386
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
223,200
students in 2021
-
17,740
teachers in 2021
-
1,230
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,036,108
students in 2021
-
66,414
teachers in 2021
-
1,915
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
127,830
students in 2021
-
9,530
teachers in 2021
-
820
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
511,297
students in 2021
-
36,059
teachers in 2021
-
1,325
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
53,770
students in 2021
-
4,410
teachers in 2021
-
230
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
487,978
students in 2021
-
38,353
teachers in 2021
-
1,355
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
44,520
students in 2021
-
3,830
teachers in 2021
-
220
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
660,029
students in 2021
-
43,380
teachers in 2021
-
1,535
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
76,110
students in 2021
-
6,270
teachers in 2021
-
480
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
718,145
students in 2021
-
38,773
teachers in 2021
-
1,367
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
115,620
students in 2021
-
9,310
teachers in 2021
-
360
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
173,853
students in 2021
-
15,418
teachers in 2021
-
598
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
18,370
students in 2021
-
2,200
teachers in 2021
-
130
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
889,960
students in 2021
-
62,443
teachers in 2021
-
1,417
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
143,120
students in 2021
-
14,340
teachers in 2021
-
680
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
923,349
students in 2021
-
76,329
teachers in 2021
-
1,847
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
118,600
students in 2021
-
15,140
teachers in 2021
-
660
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,433,914
students in 2021
-
86,258
teachers in 2021
-
3,536
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
135,460
students in 2021
-
10,360
teachers in 2021
-
700
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
870,019
students in 2021
-
55,662
teachers in 2021
-
2,661
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
88,740
students in 2021
-
6,990
teachers in 2021
-
510
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
440,285
students in 2021
-
31,686
teachers in 2021
-
1,040
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
49,290
students in 2021
-
4,100
teachers in 2021
-
250
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
892,246
students in 2021
-
69,569
teachers in 2021
-
2,453
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
110,740
students in 2021
-
9,430
teachers in 2021
-
630
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
150,733
students in 2021
-
11,042
teachers in 2021
-
827
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
11,880
students in 2021
-
1,000
teachers in 2021
-
130
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
329,234
students in 2021
-
24,230
teachers in 2021
-
1,083
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
41,310
students in 2021
-
3,090
teachers in 2021
-
210
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
484,192
students in 2021
-
23,827
teachers in 2021
-
731
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
28,820
students in 2021
-
1,890
teachers in 2021
-
130
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
168,909
students in 2021
-
14,626
teachers in 2021
-
494
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
25,110
students in 2021
-
2,500
teachers in 2021
-
190
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,383,830
students in 2021
-
117,127
teachers in 2021
-
2,558
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
210,580
students in 2021
-
19,930
teachers in 2021
-
1,050
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
315,023
students in 2021
-
21,475
teachers in 2021
-
890
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
24,440
students in 2021
-
2,420
teachers in 2021
-
160
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
2,532,888
students in 2021
-
215,092
teachers in 2021
-
4,802
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
401,380
students in 2021
-
40,290
teachers in 2021
-
1,630
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,541,722
students in 2021
-
102,034
teachers in 2021
-
2,719
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
142,150
students in 2021
-
13,500
teachers in 2021
-
700
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
118,513
students in 2021
-
9,531
teachers in 2021
-
505
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
13,690
students in 2021
-
990
teachers in 2021
-
50
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,680,639
students in 2021
-
99,442
teachers in 2021
-
3,659
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
223,450
students in 2021
-
17,440
teachers in 2021
-
1,350
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
701,301
students in 2021
-
43,090
teachers in 2021
-
1,792
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
40,640
students in 2021
-
3,760
teachers in 2021
-
190
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
577,335
students in 2021
-
31,629
teachers in 2021
-
1,285
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
51,180
students in 2021
-
3,980
teachers in 2021
-
350
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,693,347
students in 2021
-
126,344
teachers in 2021
-
2,941
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
252,880
students in 2021
-
22,400
teachers in 2021
-
2,160
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
137,449
students in 2021
-
10,774
teachers in 2021
-
315
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
19,520
students in 2021
-
2,100
teachers in 2021
-
110
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
789,231
students in 2021
-
55,489
teachers in 2021
-
1,267
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
77,530
students in 2021
-
6,580
teachers in 2021
-
390
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
141,888
students in 2021
-
10,216
teachers in 2021
-
721
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
16,650
students in 2021
-
1,260
teachers in 2021
-
80
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,006,752
students in 2021
-
64,747
teachers in 2021
-
1,906
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
117,810
students in 2021
-
10,290
teachers in 2021
-
540
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
5,519,599
students in 2021
-
371,002
teachers in 2021
-
9,101
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
327,440
students in 2021
-
29,450
teachers in 2021
-
1,710
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
691,906
students in 2021
-
30,860
teachers in 2021
-
1,106
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
19,330
students in 2021
-
1,760
teachers in 2021
-
160
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
83,654
students in 2021
-
7,965
teachers in 2021
-
305
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
9,180
students in 2021
-
1,300
teachers in 2021
-
120
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,260,351
students in 2021
-
86,917
teachers in 2021
-
2,129
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
143,190
students in 2021
-
14,530
teachers in 2021
-
950
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
1,090,227
students in 2021
-
60,147
teachers in 2021
-
2,546
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
113,670
students in 2021
-
9,660
teachers in 2021
-
640
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
251,224
students in 2021
-
18,724
teachers in 2021
-
694
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
13,660
students in 2021
-
1,330
teachers in 2021
-
120
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
823,040
students in 2021
-
60,337
teachers in 2021
-
2,243
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
151,900
students in 2021
-
11,660
teachers in 2021
-
890
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
92,467
students in 2021
-
7,308
teachers in 2021
-
359
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
2,270
students in 2021
-
260
teachers in 2021
-
30
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
29
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
250,668
students in 2021
-
23,348
teachers in 2021
-
851
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
1,767
teachers in 2021
-
44
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
10,166
students in 2021
-
916
teachers in 2021
-
21
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
36,692
students in 2021
-
4,638
teachers in 2021
-
174
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
Public school education
-
9,370
students in 2021
-
507
teachers in 2021
-
35
schools in 2021
Private school education
-
—
students in 2021
-
—
teachers in 2021
-
—
schools in 2021
NAEP State Profiles
Find key data for state/jurisdiction
performance on the NAEP
assessments in mathematics,
reading, writing, and science at
grades 4, 8 and 12.
NTPS Dashboard
Find state-level data on teachers and principals in the United States.
PIAAC Skills Map
The U.S. PIAAC Skills Map provides state- and county-level data on the literacy and numeracy of adults ages 16–74.