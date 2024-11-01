Digest State Dashboard

CLICK ON A STATE OR OTHER ENTITY TO SEE DETAILED PROFILE

This dashboard provides state-level data on topics of current interest in American education. Hover over a state or other entity to see an at-a-glance profile or click to access a detailed profile.

public schools (e.g., enrollment, pupil/teacher ratios, teacher salaries, graduation rates, assessment scores, expenditures);

private schools (e.g., enrollment, numbers of schools, teachers, and graduates); and

postsecondary institutions (e.g., enrollment, student charges).

Alabama (AL) Public school education 750,923 students in 2021

38,835 teachers in 2021

1,507 schools in 2021 Private school education 75,050 students in 2021

6,170 teachers in 2021

370 schools in 2021 Alaska (AK) Public school education 130,723 students in 2021

7,246 teachers in 2021

500 schools in 2021 Private school education 5,080 students in 2021

460 teachers in 2021

40 schools in 2021 Arizona (AZ) Public school education 1,132,223 students in 2021

51,093 teachers in 2021

2,417 schools in 2021 Private school education 76,390 students in 2021

6,160 teachers in 2021

410 schools in 2021 Arkansas (AR) Public school education 493,130 students in 2021

38,846 teachers in 2021

1,084 schools in 2021 Private school education 28,230 students in 2021

2,390 teachers in 2021

150 schools in 2021 California (CA) Public school education 5,930,473 students in 2021

271,483 teachers in 2021

10,325 schools in 2021 Private school education 608,220 students in 2021

51,900 teachers in 2021

3,140 schools in 2021 Colorado (CO) Public school education 870,871 students in 2021

53,903 teachers in 2021

1,941 schools in 2021 Private school education 67,000 students in 2021

5,780 teachers in 2021

380 schools in 2021 Connecticut (CT) Public school education 513,513 students in 2021

41,686 teachers in 2021

1,000 schools in 2021 Private school education 60,850 students in 2021

7,320 teachers in 2021

320 schools in 2021 Delaware (DE) Public school education 141,465 students in 2021

9,965 teachers in 2021

229 schools in 2021 Private school education 22,280 students in 2021

1,770 teachers in 2021

110 schools in 2021 District of Columbia (DC) Public school education 91,001 students in 2021

7,828 teachers in 2021

240 schools in 2021 Private school education 20,620 students in 2021

2,370 teachers in 2021

80 schools in 2021 Florida (FL) Public school education 2,870,527 students in 2021

159,866 teachers in 2021

4,191 schools in 2021 Private school education 486,830 students in 2021

39,310 teachers in 2021

2,640 schools in 2021 Georgia (GA) Public school education 1,750,972 students in 2021

119,831 teachers in 2021

2,314 schools in 2021 Private school education 175,170 students in 2021

17,020 teachers in 2021

830 schools in 2021 Hawaii (HI) Public school education 170,209 students in 2021

12,026 teachers in 2021

294 schools in 2021 Private school education 39,480 students in 2021

3,230 teachers in 2021

140 schools in 2021 Idaho (ID) Public school education 317,555 students in 2021

17,935 teachers in 2021

784 schools in 2021 Private school education 23,290 students in 2021

1,690 teachers in 2021

160 schools in 2021 Illinois (IL) Public school education 1,852,242 students in 2021

139,378 teachers in 2021

4,386 schools in 2021 Private school education 223,200 students in 2021

17,740 teachers in 2021

1,230 schools in 2021 Indiana (IN) Public school education 1,036,108 students in 2021

66,414 teachers in 2021

1,915 schools in 2021 Private school education 127,830 students in 2021

9,530 teachers in 2021

820 schools in 2021 Iowa (IA) Public school education 511,297 students in 2021

36,059 teachers in 2021

1,325 schools in 2021 Private school education 53,770 students in 2021

4,410 teachers in 2021

230 schools in 2021 Kansas (KS) Public school education 487,978 students in 2021

38,353 teachers in 2021

1,355 schools in 2021 Private school education 44,520 students in 2021

3,830 teachers in 2021

220 schools in 2021 Kentucky (KY) Public school education 660,029 students in 2021

43,380 teachers in 2021

1,535 schools in 2021 Private school education 76,110 students in 2021

6,270 teachers in 2021

480 schools in 2021 Louisiana (LA) Public school education 718,145 students in 2021

38,773 teachers in 2021

1,367 schools in 2021 Private school education 115,620 students in 2021

9,310 teachers in 2021

360 schools in 2021 Maine (ME) Public school education 173,853 students in 2021

15,418 teachers in 2021

598 schools in 2021 Private school education 18,370 students in 2021

2,200 teachers in 2021

130 schools in 2021 Maryland (MD) Public school education 889,960 students in 2021

62,443 teachers in 2021

1,417 schools in 2021 Private school education 143,120 students in 2021

14,340 teachers in 2021

680 schools in 2021 Massachusetts (MA) Public school education 923,349 students in 2021

76,329 teachers in 2021

1,847 schools in 2021 Private school education 118,600 students in 2021

15,140 teachers in 2021

660 schools in 2021 Michigan (MI) Public school education 1,433,914 students in 2021

86,258 teachers in 2021

3,536 schools in 2021 Private school education 135,460 students in 2021

10,360 teachers in 2021

700 schools in 2021 Minnesota (MN) Public school education 870,019 students in 2021

55,662 teachers in 2021

2,661 schools in 2021 Private school education 88,740 students in 2021

6,990 teachers in 2021

510 schools in 2021 Mississippi (MS) Public school education 440,285 students in 2021

31,686 teachers in 2021

1,040 schools in 2021 Private school education 49,290 students in 2021

4,100 teachers in 2021

250 schools in 2021 Missouri (MO) Public school education 892,246 students in 2021

69,569 teachers in 2021

2,453 schools in 2021 Private school education 110,740 students in 2021

9,430 teachers in 2021

630 schools in 2021 Montana (MT) Public school education 150,733 students in 2021

11,042 teachers in 2021

827 schools in 2021 Private school education 11,880 students in 2021

1,000 teachers in 2021

130 schools in 2021 Nebraska (NE) Public school education 329,234 students in 2021

24,230 teachers in 2021

1,083 schools in 2021 Private school education 41,310 students in 2021

3,090 teachers in 2021

210 schools in 2021 Nevada (NV) Public school education 484,192 students in 2021

23,827 teachers in 2021

731 schools in 2021 Private school education 28,820 students in 2021

1,890 teachers in 2021

130 schools in 2021 New Hampshire (NH) Public school education 168,909 students in 2021

14,626 teachers in 2021

494 schools in 2021 Private school education 25,110 students in 2021

2,500 teachers in 2021

190 schools in 2021 New Jersey (NJ) Public school education 1,383,830 students in 2021

117,127 teachers in 2021

2,558 schools in 2021 Private school education 210,580 students in 2021

19,930 teachers in 2021

1,050 schools in 2021 New Mexico (NM) Public school education 315,023 students in 2021

21,475 teachers in 2021

890 schools in 2021 Private school education 24,440 students in 2021

2,420 teachers in 2021

160 schools in 2021 New York (NY) Public school education 2,532,888 students in 2021

215,092 teachers in 2021

4,802 schools in 2021 Private school education 401,380 students in 2021

40,290 teachers in 2021

1,630 schools in 2021 North Carolina (NC) Public school education 1,541,722 students in 2021

102,034 teachers in 2021

2,719 schools in 2021 Private school education 142,150 students in 2021

13,500 teachers in 2021

700 schools in 2021 North Dakota (ND) Public school education 118,513 students in 2021

9,531 teachers in 2021

505 schools in 2021 Private school education 13,690 students in 2021

990 teachers in 2021

50 schools in 2021 Ohio (OH) Public school education 1,680,639 students in 2021

99,442 teachers in 2021

3,659 schools in 2021 Private school education 223,450 students in 2021

17,440 teachers in 2021

1,350 schools in 2021 Oklahoma (OK) Public school education 701,301 students in 2021

43,090 teachers in 2021

1,792 schools in 2021 Private school education 40,640 students in 2021

3,760 teachers in 2021

190 schools in 2021 Oregon (OR) Public school education 577,335 students in 2021

31,629 teachers in 2021

1,285 schools in 2021 Private school education 51,180 students in 2021

3,980 teachers in 2021

350 schools in 2021 Pennsylvania (PA) Public school education 1,693,347 students in 2021

126,344 teachers in 2021

2,941 schools in 2021 Private school education 252,880 students in 2021

22,400 teachers in 2021

2,160 schools in 2021 Rhode Island (RI) Public school education 137,449 students in 2021

10,774 teachers in 2021

315 schools in 2021 Private school education 19,520 students in 2021

2,100 teachers in 2021

110 schools in 2021 South Carolina (SC) Public school education 789,231 students in 2021

55,489 teachers in 2021

1,267 schools in 2021 Private school education 77,530 students in 2021

6,580 teachers in 2021

390 schools in 2021 South Dakota (SD) Public school education 141,888 students in 2021

10,216 teachers in 2021

721 schools in 2021 Private school education 16,650 students in 2021

1,260 teachers in 2021

80 schools in 2021 Tennessee (TN) Public school education 1,006,752 students in 2021

64,747 teachers in 2021

1,906 schools in 2021 Private school education 117,810 students in 2021

10,290 teachers in 2021

540 schools in 2021 Texas (TX) Public school education 5,519,599 students in 2021

371,002 teachers in 2021

9,101 schools in 2021 Private school education 327,440 students in 2021

29,450 teachers in 2021

1,710 schools in 2021 Utah (UT) Public school education 691,906 students in 2021

30,860 teachers in 2021

1,106 schools in 2021 Private school education 19,330 students in 2021

1,760 teachers in 2021

160 schools in 2021 Vermont (VT) Public school education 83,654 students in 2021

7,965 teachers in 2021

305 schools in 2021 Private school education 9,180 students in 2021

1,300 teachers in 2021

120 schools in 2021 Virginia (VA) Public school education 1,260,351 students in 2021

86,917 teachers in 2021

2,129 schools in 2021 Private school education 143,190 students in 2021

14,530 teachers in 2021

950 schools in 2021 Washington (WA) Public school education 1,090,227 students in 2021

60,147 teachers in 2021

2,546 schools in 2021 Private school education 113,670 students in 2021

9,660 teachers in 2021

640 schools in 2021 West Virginia (WV) Public school education 251,224 students in 2021

18,724 teachers in 2021

694 schools in 2021 Private school education 13,660 students in 2021

1,330 teachers in 2021

120 schools in 2021 Wisconsin (WI) Public school education 823,040 students in 2021

60,337 teachers in 2021

2,243 schools in 2021 Private school education 151,900 students in 2021

11,660 teachers in 2021

890 schools in 2021 Wyoming (WY) Public school education 92,467 students in 2021

7,308 teachers in 2021

359 schools in 2021 Private school education 2,270 students in 2021

260 teachers in 2021

30 schools in 2021 American Samoa (AS) Public school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

29 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021 Puerto Rico (PR) Public school education 250,668 students in 2021

23,348 teachers in 2021

851 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021 Guam (GU) Public school education — students in 2021

1,767 teachers in 2021

44 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands (VI) Public school education 10,166 students in 2021

916 teachers in 2021

21 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021 Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) Public school education 36,692 students in 2021

4,638 teachers in 2021

174 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021 Northern Marianas (MP) Public school education 9,370 students in 2021

507 teachers in 2021

35 schools in 2021 Private school education — students in 2021

— teachers in 2021

— schools in 2021

Detailed profiles provide data on