Description:

The tables in this report present data on bullying in grades 6–12 from the 2022 School Crime Supplement (SCS) to the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS). The tables show how bullying victimization varies by student and school characteristics such as sex, race/ethnicity, grade, household income, region, urbanicity, enrollment size, and school poverty. The tables also show how rates of bullying victimization vary by crime-related variables such as the presence of gangs, guns, drugs, alcohol, and hate-related graffiti at school; selected school security measures; student criminal victimization; personal fear of attack or harm; avoidance behaviors; fighting; and the carrying of weapons.