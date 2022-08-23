Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Fast Facts

Fast Facts provide users with concise information on a range of educational issues, from early childhood to adult learning. Fast Facts draw from various published sources and are updated as new data become available.

Browse our most recent and popular facts, or explore all available Fast Facts by topic.

Back-to-School Fast Facts

Back to School illustration of students and teachers climbing on books

In fall 2021, about 49.5 million students were enrolled in public schools in prekindergarten through grade 12, compared to 49.4 million in fall 2020.

Estimated $682 billion in current expenditures for public PK–12 schools in 2019–20

19.4 million students attended postsecondary institutions in fall 2020

More Back-to-School Facts

Fast Facts by Topic

Additional references on each of these topics are highlighted within each fact.

open AssessmentsAssessments
open Early ChildhoodEarly Childhood
open Elementary and SecondaryElementary and Secondary
open Postsecondary and BeyondPostsecondary and Beyond
open ResourcesResources
open Special TopicsSpecial Topics

What's Trending?

Most popular Fast Facts

Most Recent Fast Facts

Read our most recent released Fast Facts.

Do you have information on efforts to prevent violence in our schools?
(August 23, 2022)

What are the trends in the cost of college education?
(August 23, 2022)

What is Title IX?
(August 23, 2022)

What percentage of students with disabilities are educated in general classrooms?
(August 23, 2022)

IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences