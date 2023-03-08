-
The National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) is a system of related questionnaires that provide descriptive data on the context of public and private elementary and secondary education in addition to giving local, state, and national policymakers a variety of statistics on the condition of education in the United States. As a nationwide sample survey collecting information directly from teachers and principals, the NTPS provides an opportunity for the characteristics and experiences of school staff to inform analyses about the education sector. Redesigned from the Schools and Staffing Survey (SASS) with a focus on flexibility, timeliness, and integration with other ED data, the NTPS system allows for principal, teacher, and student characteristics to be analyzed in detail and supports the analysis of a variety of subgroups (e.g., female principals, Black or African-American teachers, rural schools). Learn More
Results from the 2020–21 National Teacher and Principal Survey
Recent Reports
Highlights
March 8, 2023:Digest of Education Statistics, 2021
February 28, 2023:2020-21 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) Restricted-Use Data Files
December 13, 2022:Characteristics of 2020–21 Public and Private K–12 Schools in the United States: Results From the National Teacher and Principal Survey
First Look Reports
Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School TEACHERS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey
This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS Teacher Questionnaire, including information about teacher demographics, salary, working conditions, class size, and autonomy. Click to view the full report.
Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School PRINCIPALS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey
This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS Principal Questionnaire, including information about principal demographics, salary, working conditions, and job satisfaction. Click to view the full report.
Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary SCHOOLS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey
This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS School Questionnaire, including information about online courses, school programs, teaching vacancies, staff positions, and school start times. Click to view the full report.
Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Education in the United States (Preliminary Data): Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey
This report describes how schools, principals, and teachers adapted to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring of 2020, including information about changes to instruction, real-time interactions between teachers and students, assistance with internet access and electronic devices, and support and resources for teachers and principals. Click to view the full report.