Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School TEACHERS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey

This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS Teacher Questionnaire, including information about teacher demographics, salary, working conditions, class size, and autonomy. Click to view the full report.

Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School PRINCIPALS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey

This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS Principal Questionnaire, including information about principal demographics, salary, working conditions, and job satisfaction. Click to view the full report.

Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary SCHOOLS in the United States: Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey

This report provides a snapshot of the 2020–2021 NTPS School Questionnaire, including information about online courses, school programs, teaching vacancies, staff positions, and school start times. Click to view the full report.

Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Education in the United States (Preliminary Data): Results From the 2020–2021 National Teacher and Principal Survey

This report describes how schools, principals, and teachers adapted to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring of 2020, including information about changes to instruction, real-time interactions between teachers and students, assistance with internet access and electronic devices, and support and resources for teachers and principals. Click to view the full report.