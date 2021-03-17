Skip Navigation
Title:  Outside Jobs Among U.S. Public School Teachers
Description: This Data Point examines the supplemental school year income earned at jobs outside the school system by public school teachers in the United States.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: March 2021
Web Release: March 17, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021007
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Faculty
Public schools
Salaries
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
