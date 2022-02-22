|Title:
|Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Education in the United States (Preliminary Data): Results from the 2020-21 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Description:
|The 2020–21 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) collected data on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on public and private schools, principals, and teachers during the 2019–20 school year. The report presents selected findings, using preliminary data, from coronavirus-related questions that were focused on how schools adapted to the coronavirus pandemic during the spring of 2019–20.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|February 2022
|Web Release:
|February 22, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022019
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Marc Berger, Ming Kuang, Laura Jerry, David Freund ETS
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|
Elementary Education
High School
Hybrid Learning
Internet
K-12 Technology
Middle School
Principals
Private Schools
Public Schools
Rural Education
SASS
Secondary Education
Teachers
Technology
• equity
• gapsUrban Schools
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.