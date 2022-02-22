Skip Navigation
Title:  Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Education in the United States (Preliminary Data): Results from the 2020-21 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Description: The 2020–21 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) collected data on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on public and private schools, principals, and teachers during the 2019–20 school year. The report presents selected findings, using preliminary data, from coronavirus-related questions that were focused on how schools adapted to the coronavirus pandemic during the spring of 2019–20.
Cover Date: February 2022
Web Release: February 22, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022019
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Elementary Education
High School
Hybrid Learning
Internet
K-12 Technology
Middle School
Principals
Private Schools
Public Schools
Rural Education
SASS
Secondary Education
Teachers
Technology
equity
gaps
Urban Schools
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
