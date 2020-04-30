Skip Navigation
Title:  School Nurses in U.S. Public Schools
Description: This Data Point describes the presence of school nurses in public schools for the 2007-08, 2011-12, and 2015-16 school years, and by selected school characteristics for the 2015-16 school year.
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 30, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020086
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
SASS
Schools
Staff
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
