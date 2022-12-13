Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Characteristics of 2020–21 Public and Private K–12 School Teachers in the United States: Results From the National Teacher and Principal Survey
Description: This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the 2020–21 National Teacher and Principal Survey Public School Teacher and Private School Teacher Data files.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2022
Web Release: December 13, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022113
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
SASS
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences