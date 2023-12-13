Skip Navigation
Title: Teacher Attrition and Mobility Results From the 2021–22 Teacher Follow-up Survey to the National Teacher and Principal Survey
Description: This report presents selected findings from the Current and Former Teacher Data Files of the 2021–22 Teacher Follow-up Survey (TFS). The TFS is a longitudinal component of the National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS). The 2021–22 TFS was conducted as a follow up to the 2020–21 NTPS to provide attrition and mobility information about teachers in K–12 public and private schools. The purpose was to assess how many teachers from the 2020–21 school year still worked as a teacher in the same school during the 2021–22 school year (“stayers”), how many had moved to become a teacher in another school (“movers”), and how many had left the teaching profession (“leavers”).
Cover Date: December 2023
Web Release: December 13, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2024039
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Private Schools
Public Schools
Retention (Of Employees)
Teachers
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
Julia Merlin.
 
