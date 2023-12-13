Description:

This report presents selected findings from the Current and Former Teacher Data Files of the 2021–22 Teacher Follow-up Survey (TFS). The TFS is a longitudinal component of the National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS). The 2021–22 TFS was conducted as a follow up to the 2020–21 NTPS to provide attrition and mobility information about teachers in K–12 public and private schools. The purpose was to assess how many teachers from the 2020–21 school year still worked as a teacher in the same school during the 2021–22 school year (“stayers”), how many had moved to become a teacher in another school (“movers”), and how many had left the teaching profession (“leavers”).