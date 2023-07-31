Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Principal Attrition and Mobility: Results From the 2021–22 Principal Follow-up Survey to the National Teacher and Principal Survey
Description: This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the Public and Private School Principal Status Data Files of the 2021–22 Principal Follow-up Survey (PFS). The PFS is a longitudinal component of the National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS).
Online Availability:
Cover Date: July 2023
Web Release: July 31, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2023046
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Private Schools
Public Schools
Retention (Of Employees)
Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences