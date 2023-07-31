|Title:
|Principal Attrition and Mobility: Results From the 2021–22 Principal Follow-up Survey to the National Teacher and Principal Survey
|Description:
|This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the Public and Private School Principal Status Data Files of the 2021–22 Principal Follow-up Survey (PFS). The PFS is a longitudinal component of the National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS).
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|July 2023
|Web Release:
|July 31, 2023
|Publication #:
|NCES 2023046
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Soheyla Taie, Laurie Lewis
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Julia Merlin.