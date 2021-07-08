Skip Navigation
Title:  Technical Report and User Guide for the 2016 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) Young Adult Follow-up Study
Description: This technical report and user guide is designed to provide researchers with an overview of the design and implementation of PISA YAFS 2016, as well as with information on how to access the PISA YAFS 2016 data.
Cover Date: July 2021
Web Release: July 8, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021020
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Keywords:
Achievement
Assessment
Data Use
Databases
Employment
Large Scale Assessment
Literacy
Participation Rates
Performance
Research Design
Response Rates
Secondary Education
Student Assessment
Student Outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Samantha Burg.
 
 
