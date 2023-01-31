Skip Navigation
Title:  High School Counseling and College Financial Aid
Description: This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Students answered surveys between 2009 and 2016. College transcripts and financial aid records were collected in 2017–18 in the Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Collection (PETS-SR).This Data Point investigates whether students who expected to go to college after high school meet with a high school counselor about financial aid and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and if meetings and completion vary varied by parental education. It also describes whether students who meet with a high school counselor about financial aid received need-based or merit-based grants in college.
Cover Date: January 2023
Web Release: January 31, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2023040
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Guidance Counselors
High School
Secondary Education
Student Financial Aid
Students
