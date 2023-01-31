Description:

This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Students answered surveys between 2009 and 2016. College transcripts and financial aid records were collected in 2017–18 in the Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Collection (PETS-SR).This Data Point investigates whether students who expected to go to college after high school meet with a high school counselor about financial aid and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and if meetings and completion vary varied by parental education. It also describes whether students who meet with a high school counselor about financial aid received need-based or merit-based grants in college.