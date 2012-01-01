Skip Navigation
Annual Reports and Information Staff (Annual Reports)

Education Across America: Cities, Suburbs, Towns, and Rural Areas

The Education Across America: Cities, Suburbs, Towns, and Rural Areas website is designed for those who are interested in the condition of education in different geographic locales in the United States (i.e., cities, suburbs, towns, and rural areas). This website includes tabulations produced by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) that cover all locales, with indicators and summary reports that focus on specific locales forthcoming in future releases. Rural areas will be the first locale highlighted.

