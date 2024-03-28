Skip Navigation
Title: 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Graduates/Completers Public-Use Data Files, version 1a
Description: This release represents the first release of the Common Core of Data (CCD) graduates/completers data since SY 2009–10. These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2018–19 school year. The unduplicated number of graduates/completers are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file.

Users need to apply for a RUD data license in order to obtain access to the RUD data files. Please go to Single Application Process (SAP) Portal at ResearchDataGov.org for more information.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: March 2024
Web Release: March 28, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024157
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
High School Graduates
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.
 
