|Title:
|2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Graduates/Completers Public-Use Data Files, version 1a
|Description:
|This release represents the first release of the Common Core of Data (CCD) graduates/completers data since SY 2009–10. These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2018–19 school year. The unduplicated number of graduates/completers are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file.
Users need to apply for a RUD data license in order to obtain access to the RUD data files. Please go to Single Application Process (SAP) Portal at ResearchDataGov.org for more information.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|March 2024
|Web Release:
|March 28, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024157
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Chen-Su Chen
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.