- Surveys & Programs
- Annual Reports
- National Assessments
- International Assessments
- Early Childhood
- Elementary/ Secondary
- Library
- Postsecondary
- Data Systems, Use, & Privacy
- Resources
- Data & Tools
- Downloads Microdata/Raw Data
- Online Analysis
- School and College Search
- Comparison Tools
- Questionnaire Tools
- Geographic Tools
- Other Tools
- Fast Facts
- News & Events
- Publications & Products
- About Us
CCD Data Files
Information on the Common Core of Data (CCD)
The primary purpose of the CCD is to provide basic information on public elementary and secondary schools, local education agencies (LEAs), and state education agencies (SEAs) for each state, the District of Columbia, and the outlying territories with a U.S. relationship.
CCD is composed of two components: Nonfiscal CCD and Fiscal CCD. To see what years are available for each component, click here:
This chart describes the actual or anticipated release dates of recent CCD releases.
|Actual or Anticipated Release Date
|Nonfiscal
|SY 2019-20 Provisional Release
Includes staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches.
|March, 2021
|SY 2019-20 Geographical Data
|March, 2021
|SY 2020-21 Preliminary Release
Includes directory information, operational status, and charter status (only for schools)
|April, 2021
|Fiscal
|SY 2018-19 School District Finance Survey (F-33)
|July, 2021
|SY 2018-19 National Public Education Financial Survey (NPEFS)
|June, 2021
|SY 2017-18 School Level Fiscal Survey
|September, 2021
For nonfiscal CCD, refer to the Online Documentation for more information about how the CCD data are collected and processed. Documentation of data issues spanning multiple years, levels or components of CCD is available in the CCD Reference Library.
Hint: Working with the raw data files can be tedious and time-consuming. Some data file sizes, especially for student membership data, may be over 1GB. You may find it easier to get the data you need from the Table Generator. The table generator provides access to all the years, levels and components of CCD data in an easy-to-use process you control. No programming required.