CCD Data Files

Information on the Common Core of Data (CCD)

The primary purpose of the CCD is to provide basic information on public elementary and secondary schools, local education agencies (LEAs), and state education agencies (SEAs) for each state, the District of Columbia, and the outlying territories with a U.S. relationship.

CCD is composed of two components: Nonfiscal CCD and Fiscal CCD. To see what years are available for each component, click here:

Years Available

This chart describes the actual or anticipated release dates of recent CCD releases.

Actual or Anticipated Release Date Nonfiscal SY 2019-20 Provisional Release

Includes staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. March, 2021 SY 2019-20 Geographical Data March, 2021 SY 2020-21 Preliminary Release

Includes directory information, operational status, and charter status (only for schools) April, 2021 Fiscal SY 2018-19 School District Finance Survey (F-33) July, 2021 SY 2018-19 National Public Education Financial Survey (NPEFS) June, 2021 SY 2017-18 School Level Fiscal Survey September, 2021

For nonfiscal CCD, refer to the Online Documentation for more information about how the CCD data are collected and processed. Documentation of data issues spanning multiple years, levels or components of CCD is available in the CCD Reference Library.