Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES

IPEDS Survey Components

IPEDS data are submitted at the aggregated-level from postsecondary institutions and do not have student-level information. Institutions submit data through 12 interrelated survey components about general higher education topics for 3 reporting periods. Click for more information on IPEDS methodology.

2018-19 Collection Data Release Data Links
Fall Surveys Oct 7, 2019 (PD) Tables (PD) | Memo
Winter Surveys Nov 26, 2019 (PD) Tables (PD) | Memo
Spring Surveys Nov 26, 2019 (PD) Tables (PD) | Memo
2017-18 Collection Data Release Data Links
Fall Surveys Oct 7, 2019 (FD) Tables (PD)
Winter Surveys Oct 23, 2019 (FD) Tables (PD)
Spring Surveys Oct 23, 2019 (FD) Tables (PD)
Note: PD = Provisional Data; FD = Final Data
All survey components


IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences