|Student Reports of Bullying: Results from the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey
|These Web Tables use data from the 2019 School Crime Supplement (SCS) to the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) to show the relationship between bullying victimization and other variables of interest such as the reported presence of gangs, guns, drugs, alcohol, and hate-related graffiti at school; select security measures; student criminal victimization; and personal fear, avoidance behaviors, fighting, and weapon-carrying at school.
|July 2022
|July 27, 2022
|NCES 2022031
|NCES
|Erin Burns, Rebecca Mann, Christina Yanez
|Tables
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Deanne Swan.