Title:  Student Reports of Bullying: Results from the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey
Description: These Web Tables use data from the 2019 School Crime Supplement (SCS) to the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) to show the relationship between bullying victimization and other variables of interest such as the reported presence of gangs, guns, drugs, alcohol, and hate-related graffiti at school; select security measures; student criminal victimization; and personal fear, avoidance behaviors, fighting, and weapon-carrying at school.
Cover Date: July 2022
Web Release: July 27, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022031
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Crime (see also Violence and Safety)
Public Schools
Violence
