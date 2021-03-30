|Title:
|Pre-COVID Ability Grouping in U.S. Public Schools
|Description:
|This report examines whether ability grouping was used to organize classes or students in public schools in the United States. It presents information about the prevalence of ability grouping and the characteristics of schools using this method during school year 2017–18.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|March 2021
|Web Release:
|March 30, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021139
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Kim Standing, Westat and Laurie Lewis, Westat.
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.