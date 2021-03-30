Skip Navigation
Title:  Pre-COVID Ability Grouping in U.S. Public Schools
Description: This report examines whether ability grouping was used to organize classes or students in public schools in the United States. It presents information about the prevalence of ability grouping and the characteristics of schools using this method during school year 2017–18.
Online Availability: PDF File
Cover Date: March 2021
Web Release: March 30, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021139
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Instructional resources and practices
Public schools
Schools
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
