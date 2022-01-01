The publication of the December results represents the last release for the 2022-23 school year. The monthly data collections and releases will continue in September 2023.

Estimates from the January 2022 through December 2022 collections have been revised as of July 2023 based on a reweighting of the data. Ninety-one percent of the revised estimates are within 1 percentage point of the original estimate or remain suppressed. Approximately .3 percent of revised estimates changed by 5 percentage points or more; no estimates changed by more than 9 percentage points. For a description of the reweighting of the data and its effect on the estimates, see the reweighting data memo. If you have further questions about these revised estimates, email schoolpulsepanel@ed.gov.