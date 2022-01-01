Interactive Results
The School Pulse Panel is a study collecting information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from a national sample of elementary, middle, high, and combined-grade public schools. Some survey questions are asked repeatedly to observe trends over time while others examine unique topics in a single month. Below highlights the most recent data collection, followed by findings for additional topics, and a table outlining topic areas for each month of collection. An excel file with estimates and standard errors is available for download and includes results for all months in a single file. See more information about the reporting groups.
The publication of the December results represents the last release for the 2022-23 school year. The monthly data collections and releases will continue in September 2023.
Estimates from the January 2022 through December 2022 collections have been revised as of July 2023 based on a reweighting of the data. Ninety-one percent of the revised estimates are within 1 percentage point of the original estimate or remain suppressed. Approximately .3 percent of revised estimates changed by 5 percentage points or more; no estimates changed by more than 9 percentage points. For a description of the reweighting of the data and its effect on the estimates, see the reweighting data memo. If you have further questions about these revised estimates, email schoolpulsepanel@ed.gov.
— Not available.
† Not applicable.
# Rounds to zero.
! Interpret data with caution. The coefficient of variation is between 30 and 50, which indicates that the standard error for this estimate is 30 to 50 percent of the estimate's value.
‡ Reporting standards not met.
* Significantly different (p < .05) from current month.
SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences, National Center for Education Statistics, School Pulse Panel 2021–22 and 2022–23, and 2023–24.
School Pulse Panel data on Outlying Area Public Schools
A universe collection of public schools in the U.S. Outlying Areas - American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – was incorporated into the SPP beginning in August 2022. A total of 116 eligible public schools were invited to participate in the panel during the 2023–24 school year. Estimates have been weighted and adjusted for non-response. Data are experimental. Download results from the 2023–24 school year for U.S. Outlying Areas from August 2023 for community partnerships, staffing, and technology survey questions.
Results from the 115 eligible public schools invited to participate during the 2022–23 school year are also available for August, September, October, November, and December.