The School Pulse Panel is a dynamic monthly survey and content may change based on what is learned over time from schools and districts. The content will encompass broad domains, each with a series of measurement items addressing a specific research question. Topics covered may include the following:

Reporting Groups

Results on this dashboard are disaggregated by the following reporting groups.

Region: Defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, the reported region categories are Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. Information is from the 2021–22 Common Core of Data (CCD).

Locale: Reported as the following mutually exclusive categories: city, suburb, town, and rural. Information is from the 2021–22 Common Core of Data (CCD).

School level: Reported as the following mutually exclusive categories: elementary, middle/other, and high/secondary. Information is from the 2021–22 Common Core of Data (CCD).

School size: The school size is based on student enrollment information. Reported categories are 0–299, 300–499, 500–999, and greater than or equal to 1000. Information is from the 2021–22 Common Core of Data (CCD).

Poverty: The Income-to-Poverty ratio (IPR) for the neighborhood surrounding the school location is used to distinguish schools in high- and low-poverty neighborhoods. The IPR estimates come from NCES's EDGE School Neighborhood Poverty Estimates. The IPR is the percentage of family income that is above or below the federal poverty threshold set for the family's size and structure and is calculated for the neighborhood surrounding the school building. It ranges from 0 to 999, where lower IPR values indicate a greater degree of poverty. A family with income at the poverty threshold has an IPR value of 100. In this analysis, IPR values of 200 or lower represent schools in high-poverty neighborhoods; IPR values greater than 200 represent schools in low-poverty neighborhoods.

Race/ethnicity: The school race/ethnicity demographics are reported as mutually exclusive categories by the percentage of students who are not Black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, or Two or More Races. Information is from the 2021–22 Common Core of Data (CCD).