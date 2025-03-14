2022‒23 Common Core of Data (CCD) Dropouts Public-Use Data Files, version 1a

These data files are a product of the CCD data collection for the 2022–23 school year. The unduplicated number of dropouts are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period beginning on October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. The state and district level data are released in restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school level data are only released as a RUD file.

Data users requiring the RUD files can apply to use the RUD data files through the Standard Application Process (SAP) portal.

Online Availability