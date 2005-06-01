Data Products

Public-use data files from past iterations of SSOCS can be downloaded in various software formats by clicking on the links below. Survey documentation can be viewed, downloaded, and printed as PDF files. ASCII files are below and can be used with the setup files provided to read in data to formats that are not provided on this page. To request access to restricted-use SSOCS data, please visit the restricted-use data licenses page.

School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)

209-2020 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

2017-18 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

2015–16 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

2009–10 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

2007–08 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

SAS Files

SPSS File

STATA File

ASCII (Text) Files

Data Documentation

2005–06 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

SAS Files

SPSS File

STATA File

ASCII (Text) Files

Data Documentation

2003–04 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

SAS Files

SPSS File

ASCII (Text) Files

Data Documentation

1999–2000 SSOCS Data Products

Data Files

SSOCS Public-Use Data CD-ROM

1999–2000 SSOCS CD-ROM with complete data files, manuals, and codebook

SAS Files

SPSS Files

STATA File

ASCII (Text) Files

Data Documentation

