Highlights of the 2023 U.S. PIAAC Results

The Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) is a cyclical, large-scale study of adult cognitive skills and life experiences developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and, in the United States, conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). PIAAC provides relevant data about the U.S. adult population's competencies and skills in literacy, numeracy, and adaptive problem solving, and helps inform decision-making at the local, state, and national levels, especially around economic development and workforce training.

The fourth PIAAC data collection, also referred to as Round 1 of Cycle 2, took place in the United States between August 2022 and June 2023 (those results are labeled “2023”). Response rates for this data collection were relatively low, both for the United States and for several other participating countries. There is evidence that procedures implemented to reduce bias associated with nonresponse have done so, and that the data are representative of the population. However, readers should be aware of the potential for bias and use caution when interpreting PIAAC results. For more details on response rates and other aspects of PIAAC see the Technical Notes.

The results of the first round of U.S. PIAAC data collection in 2012 and the second round of data collection in 2014 (officially known as the National Supplement to the Main Study) are combined, by design, into one data point labeled "2012/14." The third round of data collection occurred in 2017. The results for 2023 highlighted in this report are compared to 2012/14 and 2017 results. In the tables and figures the symbol (*) indicates that 2012/14 and/or 2017 scores or percentages are statistically different from the 2023 results. Only those differences that are found to be statistically significant are discussed in the accompanying text in terms of being "higher" or "lower" or that results "increased" or "decreased." Along these lines, readers should note that numeric differences—even relatively "large" differences—are not always statistically different. Not all statistically significant differences are discussed.

The first three rounds of PIAAC were administered on laptop computers to respondents, typically in their home. In these earlier PIAAC assessments, those who could not take the assessment on a computer were administered a standard paper-and-pencil version of the assessment with no adjustment for the test taker's ability. In the 2023 administration, all participants took the assessment on tablets. PIAAC is an adaptive assessment, so participants taking the computer-based assessment (that is, on a laptop or tablet) responded to a series of items targeted to their performance levels for more precise measurement.

The focus of this report is on the traditional workforce age range of 16 to 65. All results presented are based on data collected as part of PIAAC. Results are presented for the major variables of gender, age, race/ethnicity, educational attainment, current employment status, nativity, and self-reported health status. The PIAAC design provides comparability between many background variables and the literacy and numeracy assessments between 2012/14, 2017, and 2023. The domain of adaptive problem solving (APS), however, is new and results for APS are presented for 2023 only.

The proficiency-level figures display some combined levels so that users can readily see broad patterns in the data. For example, in literacy and numeracy, the top category combines Levels 3, 4, and 5. In adaptive problem solving, the top category combines Levels 3 and 4. Links below each of the figures allow users to access full data tables in the International Data Explorer (IDE), which provide results for all response categories for each variable and all the discrete PIAAC proficiency levels.