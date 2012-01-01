Skip Navigation
IES
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Surveys & Programs
Annual Reports
Condition of Education
Digest of Education Statistics
Projections of Education Statistics
Topical Studies
National Assessments
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
International Assessments
International Activities Program (IAP)
Early Childhood
Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Elementary/ Secondary
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Secondary Longitudinal Studies Program
Education Demographic and Geographic Estimates (EDGE)
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
more...
Library
Library Statistics Program
Postsecondary
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Career/Technical Education Statistics (CTES)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
more...
Data Systems, Use, & Privacy
Common Education Data Standards (CEDS)
National Forum on Education Statistics
Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems Grant Program - (SLDS)
more...
Resources
Distance Learning Dataset Training
National Postsecondary Education Cooperative (NPEC)
Statistical Standards Program
more...
Data & Tools
Downloads Microdata/Raw Data
Delta Cost Project
IPEDS Data Center
How to apply for Restricted Use License
Online Codebook
Online Analysis
ACS-ED Tables
Data Lab
Elementary Secondary Information System
International Data Explorer
IPEDS Data Center
NAEP Data Explorer
School and College Search
ACS Dashboard
College Navigator
Private Schools
Public School Districts
Public Schools
Search for Schools and Colleges
Comparison Tools
NAEP State Profiles (nationsreportcard.gov)
Public School District Finance Peer Search
Education Finance Statistics Center
IPEDS Data Center
Questionnaire Tools
NAEP Question Tool
NAAL Questions Tool
Geographic Tools
ACS-ED Dashboard
ACS-ED Maps
Locale Lookup
MapEd
SAFEMap
School and District Navigator
Other Tools
Bibliography
ED Data Inventory
Fast Facts
Assessments
Early Childhood
Elementary and Secondary
Postsecondary and Beyond
Resources
Special Topics
News & Events
NCES Blog
What's New at NCES
Conferences/Training
NewsFlash
Funding Opportunities
Press Releases
StatChat
Publications & Products
Search Publications and Products
Annual Reports
Restricted-use Data Licenses
Recent Publications
By Subject Index A-Z
By Survey & Program Areas
Data Products Last 6 Months
About Us
About NCES
Commissioner
Contact NCES
Staff
Help
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
NCES Blog
X
Facebook
Search box
IES
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Join Newsflash
NCES Blog
EdNCES X
EdNCES Facebook
EdNCES LinkedIn
EdNCES YouTube
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences
IES
Home
About
Publications
Data
Funding
News
IES Centers
NCEE
NCER
NCES
Home
About
Programs
Publications
Data
Data Training
School Search
News
Kids' Zone
NCSER
IES Policies and Standards
ED Data Inventory
IES Diversity Statement
NCES Statistical Standards
Peer Review Process
Privacy and Security Policies
Public Access Policy
Contact Us
U.S. Department of Education
Additional Resources
ERIC
Sitemap
Organizational Chart