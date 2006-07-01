Career and Technical Education (CTE) Statistics

This section provides tabulated statistics on occupational education at the postsecondary level, including data from public, nonprofit, and for-profit institutions that participate in Title IV, the federal student financial aid program. Federal legislation defines CTE as education leading to a postsecondary credential below the bachelor's degree level; however, some tables in this section include both sub-baccalaureate and baccalaureate education. Tables that use the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) differ from other NCES IPEDS tables because these tables exclude institutions that offer only graduate or first-professional credentials, institutions for which the highest level of the institution is unspecified, and administrative units. See the postsecondary taxonomy for more information on how occupational education is defined.

This page organizes the postsecondary tables by topic. In addition, all NCES tables can be searched with words or phrases, using the Tables and Figures Search. See the CTE Statistics Table Archive for tables from previous data collections.