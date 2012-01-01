Statistical Standards Program

Restricted Use Data Licenses
Restricted-use Data Applicants:
This online application system is for organizations interested in obtaining restricted-use data. Our goal is to maximize the use of statistical information, while protecting individually identifiable information from disclosure. This Electronic Application System was created to facilitate the restricted-use data application process, as well as to explain the laws and regulations governing these data. It is also used to process users’ requests for License amendments. Additional information about the Licensing process is in the Accessing and Using Restricted-Use Data FAQ, Licensing Procedures FAQ, and IES Restricted Use Data Procedures Manual. Remaining questions can be answered by sending an email to IESData.Security@ed.gov.
To access an existing License, use the link you received when you first applied for the License. If you do not have this link, go to the system login page and use your License number and the PPO’s email address to generate an email with a link to your License.
- This system serves as the mechanism to submit a Formal Request and for the IES Data Security Office to conduct an electronic review of your Formal Request and License paperwork.
- The Licensee is responsible for submitting the completed and signed License document, Security Plan form, and Affidavits of Nondisclosure in hard copy to IES after receiving an initial review of the online Formal Request.
- The Licensee is responsible for all terms and provisions in the License and the Security Plan.
- Under no circumstances may restricted-use data, in any form, be removed or telecommunicated from the Licensee's secure project office.
- Licensees are subject to unannounced, unscheduled inspections to assess compliance with security requirements.
- Violations of the confidentiality provisions (Section 183) of the Education Science Reform Act, as incorporated in the License, subject the Licensee to possible prosecution for a class E felony and imprisonment for up to five years, and/or a fine of up to $250,000.