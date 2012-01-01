Statistical Standards Program

Restricted Use Data Licenses

Restricted-use Data Applicants:

This online application system is for organizations interested in obtaining restricted-use data. Our goal is to maximize the use of statistical information, while protecting individually identifiable information from disclosure. This Electronic Application System was created to facilitate the restricted-use data application process, as well as to explain the laws and regulations governing these data. It is also used to process users’ requests for License amendments. Additional information about the Licensing process is in the Accessing and Using Restricted-Use Data FAQ, Licensing Procedures FAQ, and IES Restricted Use Data Procedures Manual. Remaining questions can be answered by sending an email to IESData.Security@ed.gov.

To access an existing License, use the link you received when you first applied for the License. If you do not have this link, go to the system login page and use your License number and the PPO’s email address to generate an email with a link to your License.

IMPORTANT