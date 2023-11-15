Skip Navigation
Title: 2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20) Data File Documentation
Description: This publication describes the methods and procedures used for the 2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20). It also provides information that will be helpful to analysts in accessing and understanding the restricted-use files containing the NPSAS:20 data. NPSAS:20 includes cross-sectional, nationally representative samples of undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in postsecondary education in the United States. NPSAS:20 also includes state-representative samples of undergraduate students in some states, as well as in public 2 year and in public 4 year institution sectors within some states. The study covers topics pertaining to student enrollment, with a focus on how individuals and families finance postsecondary education.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: November 2023
Web Release: November 15, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2024482
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Survey/Program Areas: National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
Keywords:
Cost of Higher Education
Financing
Higher Education
Postsecondary Education
States
Student Financial Aid
Students
Tuition/Fees
Questions: For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Tracy Hunt-White.
 
