|Title:
|2016/20 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/20) Data File Documentation
|Description:
|This publication describes the methods and procedures used for the 2016/20 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/20). The B&B graduates, who completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree during the 2015–16 academic year, were first surveyed as part of the 2016 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16) and then followed up with in 2017. The 2020 follow-up is the second survey for the B&B:16 cohort, conducted 4 years after completion of the bachelor’s degree. This report details the methodology and outcomes of the B&B:16/20 student survey data collection and administrative records matching.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2023
|Web Release:
|December 13, 2023
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024341
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Jennifer Wine, Beth Hustedt, Jennifer Cooney, Erin Thomsen, RTI International
|Type of Product:
|Technical/Methodological Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Tracy Hunt-White.