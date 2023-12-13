Description:

This publication describes the methods and procedures used for the 2016/20 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/20). The B&B graduates, who completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree during the 2015–16 academic year, were first surveyed as part of the 2016 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16) and then followed up with in 2017. The 2020 follow-up is the second survey for the B&B:16 cohort, conducted 4 years after completion of the bachelor’s degree. This report details the methodology and outcomes of the B&B:16/20 student survey data collection and administrative records matching.