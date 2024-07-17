Skip Navigation
Title: Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary School Districts: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022)
Description: This First Look report presents data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2022. Specifically, this report includes the following types of school district finance data: • revenue, current expenditure, and capital outlay expenditure totals; • revenues by source; • current expenditures by function and object; • revenues and current expenditures per pupil; • and revenues and expenditures from COVID-19 Federal Assistance Funds.
Cover Date: July 2024
Web Release: July 17, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024309
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Charter School
COVID Response
Expenditures
Finance
Geographic Regions
Public School Finance
Title I
