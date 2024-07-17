|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary School Districts: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022)
|Description:
|This First Look report presents data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2022. Specifically, this report includes the following types of school district finance data: • revenue, current expenditure, and capital outlay expenditure totals; • revenues by source; • current expenditures by function and object; • revenues and current expenditures per pupil; • and revenues and expenditures from COVID-19 Federal Assistance Funds.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|July 2024
|Web Release:
|July 17, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024309
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Stephen Q. Cornman; Osei Ampadu; Kaitlin Hanak, and Stephen Wheeler
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.