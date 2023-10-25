|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary School Districts: FY 21
This publication includes tables with data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2021. Specifically, the tables include finance data on the following topics:
|October 2023
|October 25, 2023
|NCES 2024303
|NCES
|IES
|Cornman, S.Q., Ampadu, O., Hanak, K., and Wheeler, S.
|Financial Tables Report
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Expenditures
Title I
For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.