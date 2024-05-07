Skip Navigation
Title: Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022)
Description: On May 7, 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) will release Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022). This first look report presents state-level data on revenues by source and expenditures by function and object for public elementary and secondary education for school year 2021–22. The tables present data submitted annually to NCES by state education agencies in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other jurisdictions.
Cover Date: May 2024
Web Release: May 7, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024301
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Economics
Expenditures
Finance
Revenues
Title I
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
