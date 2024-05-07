Description:

On May 7, 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) will release Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022). This first look report presents state-level data on revenues by source and expenditures by function and object for public elementary and secondary education for school year 2021–22. The tables present data submitted annually to NCES by state education agencies in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other jurisdictions.