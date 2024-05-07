|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022)
|Description:
|On May 7, 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) will release Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: School Year 2021–22 (Fiscal Year 2022). This first look report presents state-level data on revenues by source and expenditures by function and object for public elementary and secondary education for school year 2021–22. The tables present data submitted annually to NCES by state education agencies in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other jurisdictions.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|May 2024
|Web Release:
|May 7, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024301
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Stephen Cornman, Shannon Doyle, Clara Moore, Jeremy Phillips, J., and Malia Nelson
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|
Economics
Expenditures
Title I
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.