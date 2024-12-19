|Title:
|2022–23 Common Core of Data (CCD) Graduates/Completers Public-Use Data Files, version 1a
|Description:
|These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2022–23 school year. The unduplicated number of graduates/completers are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file.
Data users requiring the RUD files can apply to use the RUD data files through the Standard Application Process (SAP) portal.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2024
|Web Release:
|December 19, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024257
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Chen-Su Chen
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.