Description:

These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2022–23 school year. The unduplicated number of graduates/completers are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file.



Data users requiring the RUD files can apply to use the RUD data files through the Standard Application Process (SAP) portal.