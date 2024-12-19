Skip Navigation
IES   
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search NCES
Title: 2022–23 Common Core of Data (CCD) Graduates/Completers Public-Use Data Files, version 1a
Description: These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2022–23 school year. The unduplicated number of graduates/completers are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file.

Data users requiring the RUD files can apply to use the RUD data files through the Standard Application Process (SAP) portal.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2024
Web Release: December 19, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024257
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
High School Graduates
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences