|Title:
|2023-24 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files, Version 1a
|Description:
|These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2023–24 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff full-time equivalent by professional category, as well as student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch. Along with the data files, four web tables summarizing select CCD data elements including the number and status of schools and local education agencies, as well as several CCD indicators by state, are also available.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2024
|Web Release:
|December 5, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024251
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Chen-Su Chen
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|
Enrollment
Gender
Public Schools
Race/Ethnicity
Socioeconomic Status
Staff
States
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.