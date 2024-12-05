Skip Navigation
Title: 2023-24 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files, Version 1a
Description: These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2023–24 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff full-time equivalent by professional category, as well as student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch. Along with the data files, four web tables summarizing select CCD data elements including the number and status of schools and local education agencies, as well as several CCD indicators by state, are also available.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2024
Web Release: December 5, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024251
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Gender
Public Schools
Race/Ethnicity
Socioeconomic Status
Staff
States
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.
 
