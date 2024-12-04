Description:

This web report highlights the U.S. results from the eighth round of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) in 2023. Given every 4 years since 1995, TIMSS collects data on the mathematics and science performance of 4th- and 8th-graders in the United States and a wide range of participating countries. In 2023, participants included 63 education systems with data at the 4th grade and 45 at the 8th grade. TIMSS is designed to align broadly with mathematics and science curricula in the participating countries, thus the results reflect students’ school-based learning. The focus of this web report is on the mathematics and science performance of U.S. students relative to their peers in other education systems in 2023 and over time. Notably, it describes changes in performance since 2019—prior to the COVID-19 pandemic—as well as since the earliest administration of TIMSS, nearly 30 years ago.