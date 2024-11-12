Description:

The U.S. Results From the 2023 International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS) Web Report describes results from the 2023 International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS). This study is the third cycle of a computer-based international assessment sponsored by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement. ICILS is designed to measure eighth-grade students’ capacities to use information communications technologies (ICT) productively for a variety of different purposes, beyond a basic use of digital technology and consists of two assessments: one required, computer and information literacy (CIL), and one optional, computational thinking (CT). The United States participated in both components in 2018 and 2023. The U.S. Results From the 2023 ICILS Web Report provides selected results from the study, comparing U.S. students’ skills and experience using technology in 2018 and 2023 and U.S. students’ skills internationally. It also provides contextual data on factors that may influence students’ CIL and CT skills.