Description:

This provisional set of web tables presents fully edited and imputed data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) winter 2023-24 data collection, which included four survey components: Graduation Rates for selected cohorts 2015-20, Outcome Measures for cohort year 2015-16, Student Financial Aid data for the academic year 2022-23, as well as Admissions for fall 2023.