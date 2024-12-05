Skip Navigation
IES   
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search NCES
Title: Graduation Rates for Selected Cohorts, 2015-20; Outcome Measures for Cohort Year 2015-16; Student Financial Aid, Academic Year 2022-23; and Admissions in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2023
Description: This provisional set of web tables presents fully edited and imputed data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) winter 2023-24 data collection, which included four survey components: Graduation Rates for selected cohorts 2015-20, Outcome Measures for cohort year 2015-16, Student Financial Aid data for the academic year 2022-23, as well as Admissions for fall 2023.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2023
Web Release: December 5, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024172
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Keywords:
Admissions/Selectivity
Graduation Rates, Postsecondary
Student Financial Aid
Student Outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Samuel F. Barbett.
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences