Description:

This release represents the first release of the Common Core of Data (CCD) dropouts data since SY 2009‒10. These data files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2018‒19 school year. The unduplicated number of dropouts are reported at state, district, and school levels for the 12-month period from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. The state- and district-level data are released as restricted-use (RUD) and public-use (PUB) files, while the school-level data are only released as a RUD file. Users need to apply for a RUD data license in order to obtain access to the RUD data files. Please go to Single Application Process (SAP) Portal at ResearchDataGov.org for more information.