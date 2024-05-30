|Title:
|Condition of Education 2024
|Description:
|The Condition of Education 2024 is an annual report mandated by the U.S. Congress and is designed to help policymakers and the public monitor the condition and progress of education in the United States. Topics range from prekindergarten through postsecondary education, as well as labor force outcomes and international comparisons.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|May 2024
|Web Release:
|May 30, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024144
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Irwin, V., NCES; Wang, K., Jung, J., Kessler, E., Tezil, T., Alhassani, S., Filbey, A., AIR; Dilig, R., and Bullock Mann, F., RTI
|Type of Product:
|Compendium
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Annual Reports and Information Staff (Annual Reports)
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Current Population Survey, October (CPS)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High School Transcript Studies (HST)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Private School Survey (PSS)
School Pulse Panel (SPP)
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Compendium, please contact:
Veronique Irwin.