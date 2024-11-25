|Title:
|Language Barriers for Spanish-speaking Parents Participating in School Activities: 2018–19
|This Data Point examines the barriers due to speaking a language other than English faced by Spanish-speaking families of enrolled students when they try to participate in their student’s school activities. it also explores the language services that are provided by schools to Spanish-speaking parents. This Data Point uses data collected from the Parent and Family Involvement Survey of the National Household Education Surveys Program (PFI-NHES:2019).
|November 2024
|November 25, 2024
|NCES 2024132
|NCES
|Rachel Hanson Jiashin Cui
|Snapshot
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
