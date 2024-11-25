Skip Navigation
Title: Language Barriers for Spanish-speaking Parents Participating in School Activities: 2018–19
Description: This Data Point examines the barriers due to speaking a language other than English faced by Spanish-speaking families of enrolled students when they try to participate in their student’s school activities. it also explores the language services that are provided by schools to Spanish-speaking parents. This Data Point uses data collected from the Parent and Family Involvement Survey of the National Household Education Surveys Program (PFI-NHES:2019).
Cover Date: November 2024
Web Release: November 25, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024132
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Snapshot
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Parental Involvement in Education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Snapshot, please contact:
Michelle McNamara.
 
