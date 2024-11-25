Skip Navigation
IES   
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search NCES
Title: Participation in School Activities by Spanish- and English-speaking Parents of Enrolled Students: 1999–2019
Description: This Data Point examines parents’ participation in various school-related activities among primarily English- and primarily Spanish-speaking families between 1999 and 2019, using data collected from the Parent and Family Involvement in Education Survey of the National Household Education Surveys Program (PFI-NHES:1999-2019).
Online Availability:
Cover Date: November 2024
Web Release: November 25, 2024
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2024131
General Ordering Information
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Snapshot
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Long-term trend
Parental Involvement in Education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Snapshot, please contact:
Michelle McNamara.
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences