|Participation in School Activities by Spanish- and English-speaking Parents of Enrolled Students: 1999–2019
|This Data Point examines parents’ participation in various school-related activities among primarily English- and primarily Spanish-speaking families between 1999 and 2019, using data collected from the Parent and Family Involvement in Education Survey of the National Household Education Surveys Program (PFI-NHES:1999-2019).
|November 2024
|November 25, 2024
|November 25, 2024
|NCES 2024131
|NCES
|Jiashin Cui Rachel Hanson
|Snapshot
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
For questions about the content of this Snapshot, please contact:
Michelle McNamara.