On July 8th, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) released the 2023–24 Common Core of Data (CCD) Preliminary Directory Files. These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2023–24 school year. Data were submitted by states and jurisdictions in spring 2024 and all district- and school-level data are based on a snapshot date of October 1, 2023. The preliminary directory files include basic identifying information for each public school and local education agency (LEA), including the NCES identification numbers, location and mailing address, and some limited attributes about the school or LEA, such as type, operational status, the lowest and highest grades offered, and whether a school is a charter school. This release provides data users with a timely release of basic information for schools and LEAs.