Title: Enrollment and Employees in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2019; and Financial Statistics and Academic Libraries, Fiscal Year 2019
Description: This set of web tables presents the final data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2020 data collection, which includes fully edited and imputed data findings plus any revised data that was reported in the succeeding year. Data topics covered in these tables includes enrollment, finance and academic libraries.
Cover Date: April 2024
Web Release: April 30, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024120
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Enrollment
Finance
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Samuel F. Barbett.
 
