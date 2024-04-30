Description:

These data tables are a final version of the Fall 2019 IPEDS data which includes fully edited and imputed data as well as any data revised in the succeeding year. This collection includes three survey components: Institutional Characteristics for the 2019-20 academic year, Completions covering the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, and data on 12-Month Enrollment for the 2018-19 academic year.