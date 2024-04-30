Skip Navigation
Title: Postsecondary Institutions and Cost of Attendance in 2019-20; Degrees and Other Awards Conferred: 2018-19; and 12-Month Enrollment: 2018-19
Description: These data tables are a final version of the Fall 2019 IPEDS data which includes fully edited and imputed data as well as any data revised in the succeeding year. This collection includes three survey components: Institutional Characteristics for the 2019-20 academic year, Completions covering the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, and data on 12-Month Enrollment for the 2018-19 academic year.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: April 2024
Web Release: April 30, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024118
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Keywords:
Degrees Conferred in Higher Education
Enrollment
Higher Education Institutions
Institution Data
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Moussa Ezzeddine.
 
