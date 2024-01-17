|Title:
|Crime, Violence, Discipline, and Safety in U.S. Public Schools: Findings From the School Survey on Crime and Safety: 2021-22
|Description:
|The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on crime and violence in U.S. public schools through the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS). This First Look report presents findings from the 2021–22 School Survey on Crime and Safety data collection.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|January 2024
|Web Release:
|January 17, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024043
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Riley Burr, Jana Kemp, Ke Wang
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Deanne Swan.