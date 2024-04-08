|Title:
|High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09): A First Look at the 2021 Postsecondary Enrollment, Completion, and Financial Aid Outcomes of Fall 2009 Ninth-Graders
|Description:
|This First Look report provides selected findings from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Administrative Records Collection (PEAR). HSLS:09 follows a nationally representative sample of students who were ninth-graders in fall 2009 from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce. The PEAR data collection was conducted in 2021, approximately 8 years after high school graduation for most of the cohort. These data provide information on whether fall 2009 ninth-graders enrolled in postsecondary education by June 2021, and allow researchers to examine enrollment characteristics, degree completion, and financial aid awards for the subset of fall 2009 ninth-graders who enrolled in postsecondary education.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|April 2024
|Web Release:
|April 8, 2024
|Publication #:
|NCES 2024022
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Emma Cohen, Huade Huo, Katherine Guyot, Colleen Gaffney
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
|Keywords:
Gender
Graduation Rates, Postsecondary
Postsecondary Education
Socioeconomic Status
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student Financial Aid
Student Outcomes
Students
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Elise Christopher.