Title: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09): A First Look at the 2021 Postsecondary Enrollment, Completion, and Financial Aid Outcomes of Fall 2009 Ninth-Graders
Description: This First Look report provides selected findings from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Administrative Records Collection (PEAR). HSLS:09 follows a nationally representative sample of students who were ninth-graders in fall 2009 from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce. The PEAR data collection was conducted in 2021, approximately 8 years after high school graduation for most of the cohort. These data provide information on whether fall 2009 ninth-graders enrolled in postsecondary education by June 2021, and allow researchers to examine enrollment characteristics, degree completion, and financial aid awards for the subset of fall 2009 ninth-graders who enrolled in postsecondary education.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: April 2024
Web Release: April 8, 2024
Publication #: NCES 2024022
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Keywords:
Gender
Graduation Rates, Postsecondary
Postsecondary Education
Race/Ethnicity
Secondary Education
Socioeconomic Status
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student Financial Aid
Student Outcomes
Students
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Elise Christopher.
 
