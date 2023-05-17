Skip Navigation
Title:  Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 21 (NCES 2023-301)
Description:

The finance tables introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2021. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data:

  • revenue and expenditure totals;
  • revenues by source;
  • expenditures by function and object;
  • current expenditures;
  • revenues and current expenditures per pupil
  • expenditures from Title I funds; and
  • revenue and expenditures from COVID-19 Federal Assistance Funds.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: May 2023
Web Release: May 17, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2023301
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Expenditures
Finance
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
