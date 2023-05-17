|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 21 (NCES 2023-301)
The finance tables introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2021. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data:
|May 2023
|May 17, 2023
|NCES 2023301
|NCES
|IES
|Stephen Q. Cornman, Malia Howell, Jeremy Phillips
|Tables
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Expenditures
For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.