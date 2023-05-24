|Title:
|Condition of Education 2023
|Description:
|The Condition of Education 2023 is a congressionally mandated annual report summarizing the latest data from NCES and other sources on education in the United States. This report is designed to help policymakers and the public monitor educational progress.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|May 2023
|Web Release:
|May 24, 2023
|Publication #:
|NCES 2023144
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Irwin, V., NCES; Wang, K., Tezil, T., Zhang, J., Filbey, A., Jung, J., AIR; Bullock Mann, F., Dilig, R., and Parker, S., RTI
|Type of Product:
|Compendium
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Annual Reports and Information Staff (Annual Reports)
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Current Population Survey, October (CPS)
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High School Transcript Studies (HST)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Private School Survey (PSS)
School Pulse Panel (SPP)
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Compendium, please contact:
Veronique Irwin.