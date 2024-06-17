|Title:
|Families’ Participation in School Choice and Importance of Factors in School Choice Decisions in 2019
|This data point explores the types of schools that children attend, whether parents consider more than one school for their child, and the reasons parents report as being important when they consider schools for their children. It uses data from the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys (NHES) Parent and Family Involvement in Education (PFI) questionnaire. This data point provides information specifically about those children who were enrolled in a school. First, it provides an overview of the percentages of students who were enrolled in four different types of schools: public assigned schools, public chosen schools, private religious schools, and private nonreligious schools. Next, among families that considered more than one school for their child, this publication explores reasons why families chose the schools they did.
|May 2024
|June 17, 2024
|June 17, 2024
|NCES 2023085
|NCES
|Mulvaney-Panjwani, Kathleen
|Data Point
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
